Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still playing in cinemas, and continuing to wow fans with its stunning action and emotionally satisfying story arcs coming to a conclusion. One of the pivotal parts in that success story is Karen Gillan, the Scottish star who - having made her name in Doctor Who - joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nebula, the daughter of Thanos, and became part of the Guardians.

Now, as all fans will know, the process behind producing a film in the MCU is a very private process. Any leaks are treated with serious contempt by the studio, so as to protect the integrity of their secrets for when projects make it to screen. However, given that Guardians 3 was the final story for a number of those involved - especially James Gunn, the film's director who has now moved on to head up the new DC Films division for Warner Bros. Discovery - it seems Gillan decided she wanted to be a bit naughty and do something she shouldn't.

Gillan infamously revealed that, during the shooting of the film, she had forgotten about the scheduling of a couples' therapy session with her partner and was forced to attend the session while in full Nebula make-up, much to Marvel's chagrin at the time. The actress has now posted a full 25-minute long vlog detailing what she describes as a "week in the life of playing Nebula" in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Why did Karen Gillan Make this Mini-Documentary?

Of making the video, she said:

"I've decided to make this vlog, because I essentially snuck my iPad onto the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and decided to film all of this behind-the-scenes footage, and I totally got in trouble for doing it. I haven't really seen that many behind the scenes Marvel things, but I have to assume I have gotten about as close as you can possibly get to showing how you make one of these movies. I took my camera from first thing in the morning, until the last thing at night, over multiple days, of filming. It was meant to be a day in the life but I enjoyed it so much it turned into a week. I hope that you enjoy this sneaky peek into what it's like spending the week playing Nebula!"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still playing in cinemas. You can see Gillan's (very entertaining) vlog down below.