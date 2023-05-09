Even if you weren't completely focused on the emotional beats of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, you might have missed Pete Davidson's secret role in the movie. The actor was hidden quite well during his performance, with an alien suit that would make him unrecognizable for the entire duration of his performance. Entertainment Weekly recently explained that Davidson played a character named Phlektik, a henchman of the main villain of the film, The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). The character made a short appearance in the sequel, chasing down the titular heroes while they tried to escape a doomed ship.

In Gunn's conclusion to his Guardians of the Galaxy narrative, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) feels terrible after losing Gamora during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. While his found family has definitely tried to help him, the superhero can't find a way to deal with his loss, constantly drinking and being irresponsible during missions. Even if he tries to deny it at first, Quill wants to find a way to start a relationship with the variant of Gamora that remained in this universe after the battle in Avengers: Endgame. However, that character is not the one he fell in love with, and she's trying to find her own way in a timeline that is not her own.

The main thread of the story follows Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), as he realizes that it is time for him to face issues from his past which he had previously buried deep in the back of his mind. Apparently, Rocket had been experimented by the High Evolutionary when he was very young, explaining why he was so intelligent, and capable of designing weapons and devices from seemingly nowhere. He will need help from all of the Guardians in order to defeat the evil villain and his goons, before he can achieve his goal of changing every society in the universe according to his will, in a hollow search for perfection.

Pete Davidson's Latest Project

Before Pete Davidson headed to the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor previously collaborated with Gunn in The Suicide Squad, where he played Blackguard, a character that would end up betraying his own team. But recently, Davidson focused on a different type of project, taking charge of the release of Bupkis on Peacock. The series is a slightly tweaked version of his own life, exploring the relationships he had with the people close to him, while giving himself the chance to tell his story on his own terms.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is currently playing in theaters. Check out our interview with Gunn and Pratt below: