Chris Pratt will always be known for his role as Andy Dwyer in the popular sitcom Parks & Recreation, but before the final season of the show premiered, he also made his MCU debut as the character that would go on to define the second stage of his career. Pratt features as Star-Lord in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies from James Gunn, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and even Thor: Love and Thunder. The final card in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 appears with the words “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return” before fading to black, but now that Gunn has departed Marvel and is working exclusively for DC, the Guardians future has been uncertain. However, while speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pratt confirmed that the message won’t be ignored:

“Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 was the last time you saw Star-Lord and there was a promise that Star-Lord would return. All I can say is we will make good on that promise. I feel like there’s a Marvel sniper somewhere. I will say no more.”

Guardians of the Galaxy is well-regarded as one of the biggest swings the MCU has ever taken — it introduced a group of characters who most people (other than avid Marvel Comics readers) had never heard of — and it paid off more than anyone could have imagined. The film earned nearly flawless scores of 92% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to grossing over $770 million at the global box office, and while the sequel was slightly less beloved, it still earned over $800 million globally, even more than the orignal. The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie served as both a farewell to stars like Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldaña as Drax and Gamora, but also to James Gunn, who is now working as the co-CEO of DC Studios.

Where Could Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord Fit Into the MCU?