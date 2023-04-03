With the film only a month away from release, tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are now officially on sale. Marvel Studios commemorates the upcoming release of the new film with the launch of several new posters from the movie, which teases an epic conclusion for fans of the beloved franchise to witness on premium format screens.

The upcoming film will serve as the last outing with the beloved characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside James Gunn's last directorial film for the studio as he fully transitions to his role as co-CEO of DC Studios in preparation for his in-development cinematic universe. However, given what has been teased so far, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could serve as an emotional sendoff to the characters and Gunn's swan song for the MCU.

Centering once again on the team of heroes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will focus on a new dangerous mission for the characters, which could lead to the end of the team. Alongside the potential dissolving of the Guardians, the film will feature Rocket's past as it begins to resurface, which has been heavily promoted so far and can be seen highlighted in the brand-new posters showcased below.

Image via Marvel Studios

Fandango Celebrates the Team as Ticket Sales Launch

As tickets for the movie officially launch, Fandango celebrates the occasion with the debut of an exclusive poster featuring the titular ream of characters, or at least their legs, walking towards the newest adventure against a setting sun, with Rocket and Cosmo the Space Dog serving as the only fully visible characters of the image.

REAL D 3D Poster Teases Rocket Raccoon's Backstory

The marketing campaign of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has so far teased a deeper insight into Rocket Raccoon's backstory, which has previously been teased in previous films. The release of the latest poster, via the Real D 3D official Twitter account, features a younger Rocket standing in front of a chalkboard, with the official 3D logo in the center, reminding audiences of the availability of the format.

IMAX Invites Viewers to Take a Colorful Space Adventure

However, Real D 3D isn't the only format celebrating the launch of ticket sales as the official IMAX Twitter account has also revealed a brand-new poster of the film, which features the team of iconic characters against a colorful backdrop. The film will be showcased in an exclusive 1.90:1 aspect ratio for fans of the franchise to dive into the epic space adventure on the most immersive screen imaginable. Alongside the launch of tickets, IMAX will be providing fans with a marathon of the previous installments of the franchise, leading to the emotionally thrilling conclusion of the upcoming movie.

ScreenX Poster Features the Evolution of Rocket

In continuation of the marketing's focus on Rocket, Screen X has additionally revealed a new banner featuring an obvious nod to the iconic The March of Progress image, which features the character's evolution from a young raccoon to the fun trash-talking character that fans have come to love over the years. Additionally, Screen X also invites viewers to see the film in the format, offering 270-degree panoramic imagery.

4DX Offers Fans Familiar Imagery

Capping off the wave of new posters from the film, 4DX has revealed its own exclusive poster, which echoes the movie's previous poster, highlighting the team of characters in a galactic backdrop fueled by bright, eye-catching colors. Serving as a callback to classic one-sheets from the '80s, the poster also invites fans to see the film on premium 4DX screens for a fully immersive cinematic experience.

With tickets now on sale, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released exclusively in theaters on May 5. Check out the official posters and trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios film below.