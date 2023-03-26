It looks like we'll be saying the long goodbye to the Guardians of the Galaxy. Having previously stated that the run time of his final outing as director of the series would be longer than anything that came before it, James Gunn has now confirmed that the run time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be "around" two and a half hours.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, who asked if reports that the film would be two hours and 29 minutes were correct, the director - and new CEO of DC Studios - responded to say "It's around that long". He added "Although, that's not yet exact. And, I promise, not a second is wasted. There's no fat. It was necessary to experience the full arc for every major Guardians character, not only for this film, but for the trilogy (or, I should say, trilogy plus)".

Gunn also responded to a few other queries during his Twitter session, clarifying that 'trilogy plus' took in the three feature films, plus the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, of which the Guardians were pivotal players. He also added that the film was shot in 1.90:1 IMAX format, which will provide a nice visual treat for fans keen to have a premium experience when the film opens in theaters.

Who Appears in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, and Sean Gunn, while Will Poulter joins the cast as Adam Warlock, a super-powered being created by Ayesha, Sovereign leader and High Priestess of a genetically engineered alien race known as Sovereign, to eliminate the Guardians. Speaking on why Poulter was cast in that key role, Gunn said:

"It’s kind of more complicated than that. But he’s definitely not a good guy. What we’re seeing is the infant form of Adam Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby. People online were saying ‘Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock’. I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted somebody who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future. He could become this really important character."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5, 2023. Check out the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below.

The official synopsis for the film states: