The dog days - er - the wait is over. Disney and Marvel have announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be made available for streaming on Disney+ beginning on August 2. Whether you saw the action unfold on the big screen or are taking it in for the first time, the final installment in James Gunn’s Guardians franchise isn’t one to be missed. Announcing the big news via a TV spot, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) gives viewers and the team the instruction to “wait” before giving an energetic “go!” with some of the most memorable moments from the film to follow.

Arriving in theaters on May 5, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a much-needed boost for Disney and Marvel Studios after the box office blow dealt by the highly-anticipated yet underperforming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While both films were the third installment in their respective franchises, audiences were more eager to see the final chapter and wise-cracking antics of the cosmic weirdos. Managing to rake in well over $805 million at the global box office, the film knocked the original 2014 feature out of the water while the second title in the lineup still won out at $869 million.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, audiences learn more about Rocket Raccoon’s (Bradley Cooper) traumatic backstory as the gang rushes to save his life. Teaming up with Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), who is an alternate version of herself following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the team is back together and sillier than ever as the clock ticks down on not only Rocket’s life but the fate of many others who are hanging in the balance of the High Evolutionary’s (Chukwudi Iwuji) wrath. As always, there’s plenty of comedic relief from Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Groot (Vin Diesel), with other names including Nathan Fillion, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Maria Bakalova, and Daniela Melchior joining the cast for their final

Image via Disney

What’s Next For The Guardians of the Galaxy?

After a very successful run of three films, with appearances in other titles including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn has said that this version of the Guardians is officially retired. Moving onto new pursuits as the co-head of DC Studios, it’s unlikely that Gunn will return to the Marvel fold any time soon. However, the end of the third film teased a new group of Guardians led by Rocket as well as the promise that Star-Lord would return in one way or another, meaning that perhaps there will be more to the story after all.

For now, you can check out the TV spot below and jam with the Guardians when the final film arrives on Disney+ on August 2.