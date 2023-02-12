During the Super Bowl, Marvel Studios unveiled a new TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The sequel is the last chapter in James Gunn's beloved trilogy and marks the filmmaker's final contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Set years after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his group of misfits as they face a new villain, Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary. In the comic books, the High Evolutionary is a creature obsessed with the idea of creating the perfect being, which leads him to kidnap, mutilate, and splice creatures from all over the galaxy. The film's first trailer teases that the villain is connected to Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), as we’ll get transported back in time to see a baby version of the grumpy weapons specialist.

The High Evolutionary is not the only character Gunn is introducing with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The threequel also added Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, a perfect bioengineered being that was mentioned in Vol. 2's end-credits scenes. Considering how the High Evolutionary seems to be the threequel's main antagonist, it would make sense if the villain was somehow connected to Adam's origin story. Other new MCU cast members showing up in Vol. 3 are Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo the space dog, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, and Superstore’s Nico Santos. Cosmos made their MCU debut on the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and has already become a fan-favorite character.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Trailer, Release Date & Everything We Know About the Final Film in the Trilogy

When Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Coming to Theaters?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also stars Zoë Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Gunn is back to direct from a script he wrote himself.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the second feature in the MCU’s Phase 5, after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The threequel flies to theaters on May 5, 2023. Check out the new TV spot and the film's synopsis below: