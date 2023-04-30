Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 serves as the titular heroes' final space adventure as well as James Gunn's Marvel swan song. With the director teasing that the third installment will be more than just saving the universe, fans can expect the final installment to be a tear-jerking experience. As the May 5 release date approaches, Marvel Studios has released a brand-new teaser showcasing an equally hilarious character joining the team, highlighting Nathan Fillion's role as Master Karja.

While the third installment marks Master Karja's first appearance in the franchise, it wasn't the actor's first time to appear in the film, as he previously collaborated with Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy as Kyln and in a deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Exuding a rather shady personality, the teaser shows Master Karja insulting someone, with Mantis pretending to be angry. The teaser also heightens anticipation for the team of space misfits' final journey, teasing that the third installment will be a fun-filled cinematic experience while also being an emotional final voyage for the beloved heroes at the same time.

The Team Gears Up for One Final Sendoff

Now that Gunn will be starting his commitment with DC Studios, audiences will soon get to see the group embarking on their last journey. But while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 serves as a farewell for the space misfits – which is certainly sad news for fans – Marvel will surely keep the beloved characters around for several MCU films, considering some characters have been fans' favorites since the first volume of the franchise. Alongside, while it's sadly the final film fans will get to see the team together in one film, it will – on the lighter side – give the studio more time to focus on other projects and characters. The MCU has also shifted its focus to other highly-anticipated projects, including The Marvels, Thunderbolts, Blade, and the second season of Loki, among others.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Review: James Gunn's Tearful Goodbye to the MCU and Marvel’s Scrappiest Heroes

Phase 5 of the MCU started with an underwhelming critical reception, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania performing poorly. But given that Guardians of the Galaxy shines in its own right and has become the MCU's critical darling, Phase 5 is starting to go in the right direction, with positive comments coming out after the film's exclusive screening. The film will follow the band of misfits as they adjust to life on Knowhere. As Rocket's past resurfaces, Peter Quill and the rest of the guardians must embark on a dangerous mission to protect not only Rocket but themselves from the galaxy's approaching danger.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the return of familiar faces, including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis, as well as the voices of Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. The third installment will also feature new characters, such as Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, Asim Choudhry as Teefs the Walrus, Linda Cardellini as Lylla the Otter, and more.

The team will be taking off on their final adventure on May 5. You can watch the teaser below.