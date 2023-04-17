We are counting down the days to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The feature will bid farewell to the fan-favorite Guardians and director James Gunn and stands special for various reasons. The ragtag groups of misfits have been through a lot during the Infinity Saga but did not cease to make fans laugh even at the darkest times. And now is the time for their one last adventure.

To hype up fans, Marvel Studios and Gunn are teasing new looks and images steadily. The looks and teasers also point at the finality of the chapter closing on the Guardians as we know them. A new teaser showcases Peter Quill assembling the team for “one last ride.” We see a montage of the team that’s quite emotional and even hilariously discussing death. Though stealing the show are an image of Groot with Spider legs for some reason he is sans his body and a couple of shots flattering Adam Warlock’s powers.

What’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. About?

The latest installment will dig into Rocket’s past, with High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock both making an entry into the MCU in the final installment of the franchise. While Gunn has professed he’s returned to finish fan favorite Raccoon’s arc, the surviving characters will nonetheless continue in the MCU. Speaking of Guardians’ future, the director previously said, “It would absolutely not be disloyal of them to me to continue on in the Marvel Universe.” Adding, “I would love to see any characters that remain [at the end of the film] get solo movies, or join the Avengers, or a new version of the Guardians or whatever.”

The feature will pick up after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which established Nowhere as the team’s home base as well as the fact that Mantis is Ego’s daughter and Quill’s sister. Gamora, from the different timeline, will also be a part of the team and we’ll see Peter going bonkers about it creating some signature comedic moments of the franchise. The movie brings back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri along with Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel to voice Rocket and Groot, respectively. The feature will also introduce Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to debut exclusively in theaters on May 5. Check out the new teaser below: