If the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is saying anything, it's that James Gunn is going to be breaking some hearts along the way. The film not only completes Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy but also marks his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he's set to co-head DC Films. But Gunn looks like he's going to place it all on the table - testing the Guardians' bonds as a team while also delving deep into the origins of the cantankerous Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

The Guardians Are Back!

The trailer opens with a shot of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) standing on the bridge of the Starship Bowie. "We were gone for quite a while," he says in a voiceover, referring to the fact that the entire team (sans Rocket) was turned into dust by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. "But no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its Guardians." Echoing Star-Lord's statement, the Guardians are shown wearing dark blue and red uniforms as a homage to Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning's work on the Guardians of the Galaxy comics. This is quite fitting, given that Abnett & Lanning's run served as a major inspiration for Gunn.

Angry Animal People

The Bowie then lands in what appears to be a suburban environment. Only there's one thing wrong: the people all have animal-like heads and other features! When Star-Lord attempts to greet the animal people with the standard "We come in peace" message, a little goat girl tosses her ball at them. Drax (Dave Bautista) picks up the ball and hurls it back at her, socking her in the face. This sets off a reaction as the animal people start throwing whatever they can find at the Guardians.

"I'm Done Running"

Another shot features Star-Lord on the bridge of the Bowie, listening to his Zune. "Don't forget where you came from," Mantis (Pom Klementieff) tells him. The Guardians are then shown leaping out into the void in brightly colored spacesuits, and another shot features them walking through Knowhere as Nebula (Karen Gillan) carries an unconscious Star-Lord in her arms. Juxtaposed against this are shots of a young Rocket Raccoon, and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) staring at a picture. "We've been running our whole lives," Star-Lord laments. To which Rocket replies, unholstering his gun: "Pete...I'm done running."

Who Is the High Evolutionary?

More shots feature the Guardians running through what appears to be a cancerous growth in space, Gamora facing off against a mysterious enemy, and Mantis supporting a wounded Drax as the Guardians attempt a prison break. But the biggest element is the presence of Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. In Marvel Comics canon, the Evolutionary is a mad scientist who utilizes cutting-edge technology to create half-animal, half-human hybrids known as "New Men." And it's all but hinted that he has something to do with Rocket's origin, as the furry Guardian of the Galaxy is shown lying wounded. "We'll all fly away together," he croaks. "One last time. Into the forever...that beautiful sky." Combined with a shot of him hugging his long-lost love Lyla. Odds are pointing toward a tragic end for Rocket.

First Peak at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock

Finally, the trailer closes with the first look at Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), as the golden-skinned being engages Nebula in combat. And a muscular Groot bellows "WE ARE GROOT!" as he and Star-Lord stand back to back firing blasters. Plural in Groot's case, as he's holding multiple blasters in his tendrils. In true Guardians fashion, the trailer closes with Star-Lord convincing Drax not to kill everyone in their path. All of it is scored to the sublime sound of “In the Meantime” from Spacehog, setting the tone for an emotional ride.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 flies into theaters on May 5, 2023. Check out the trailer below: