With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just a few weeks away, it won't be long before audiences get to embark on one final journey with the beloved team of titular heroes. As anticipation continues to gear up, Marvel Entertainment has revealed via Twitter a brand-new teaser for the film, which reflects on the franchise's legacy.

The trailer features familiar footage from previous installments, serving as an emotional callback to the long journey that the titular characters have endured since 2014 as audiences prepare to embark on the team's final tour. However, the teaser also offers fans an onslaught of new action-packed footage, such as a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance of Sylvester Stallone's return as Stakar Ogord and Nathan Fillion live-action introduction (he previously had voice cameo in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie). With the film kicking off the summer movie season next month, the latest sneak peek effectively teases another fun, high-octane adventure worthy for audiences to see on the big screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be the epic conclusion to the trilogy as director James Gunn fully transitions to DC Studios to continue building his cinematic universe. Alongside the return of the traditional spectacle affiliated with Marvel films, the latest entry of the franchise will also be offering fans an emotional sendoff to their favorite characters, with a heavy focus on Rocket Raccoon's backstory. Whether the film lives up to the hype remains to be seen for now, especially followed by the mixed reception of Marvel Studios' latest films. However, with Gunn at the helm one last time, fans could be in for another emotional roller coaster from the acclaimed director.

Image via Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe Expands in a New Direction

While Phase Five kicked off earlier this year to mixed results with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the latest Guardians of the Galaxy film could provide a course correction as the franchise spearheads toward the inevitable multiverse showdown. Other Marvel projects fans can look forward to this year include The Marvels on November 10, which recently debuted its first trailer, and Secret Invasion, an upcoming television series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, set to hit Disney+ on June 21. With so many projects down the line, fans have much to look forward to as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues expanding in a new direction with the introduction of the Multiverse Saga.

With tickets now on sale, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts exclusively in theaters on May 5. Check out the brand-new teaser for the upcoming movie below.