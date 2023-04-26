Director James Gunn has revealed that testing screenings for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have brought people to tears. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Gunn also explained how the last chapter of his Marvel trilogy will make fans cry with joy.

It’s not exactly a surprise that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will make us cry since the first two movies in Gunn’s trilogy had the same effect. For instance, we are still mourning the original Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) after his selfless sacrifice in the second movie. And we would be lying if we said Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) death and funeral in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 didn’t hit us hard. So, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promising to explore the tragic backstory of Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), we kind of expected to have our hearts ripped out of our chests by Gunn.

Fortunately, there’s still happiness to be found in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. When asked if his final MCU movie would make people cry, Gunn told us:

“It depends on how easily you cry. I know that there's been a lot of people crying in the screening, so I guess people cry. There's a lot of crying happening. But it's not all sad crying, there's a lot of happy crying in the movie, there's a lot of joy in the film. You know, everybody talks about the emotion, and it is emotional, but there's a lot of joy.”

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: James Gunn Just Spilled How Many Post-Credits Scenes ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Has

What’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Before Gunn leaves the MCU for good and focuses all his energies on the new DCU, the filmmaker will end his Guardians of the Galaxy story. That’s why fans are expecting to witness heavy casualties and emotional retirements. Fortunately, the movie also introduces some new characters that can keep the franchise alive, including Will Poulter as fan-favorite Adam Warlock.

Other new MCU cast members showing up in Vol. 3 are Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo the space dog, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, and Superstore’s Nico Santos. Cosmos made their MCU debut on the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Finally, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also introduces Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary, a creature obsessed with the idea of creating the perfect being, which leads him to kidnap, mutilate and splice creatures from all over the galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoë Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 flies to theaters on May 5, 2023. For more on the sequel, you can watch an exclusive clip below and also head over to our exclusive interview with James Gunn where he explains some of the new characters and how they made them.