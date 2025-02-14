Dave Bautista is one actor who has consistently expanded his range to entertain us with an array of diverse characters. Nonetheless, he’s best known for playing Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Fans love the eccentric, very literal character who has always amused us with his antics. As James Gunn moved on from MCU to take over the reins of DC Universe, the franchise came to an end. While fans often hope for another film in the franchise or for its characters to pop-up in other projects, Bautista recently revealed that he probably won't come back, but would consider it under one condition.

“Drax is completely closed to me,” the actor said of the fan-favorite character while speaking to ComicBook. We first meet Drax in the first Guardians of the Galaxy where he conspires with other Guardians to get out of prison to avenge his wife and daughter. And last we saw him was in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 having come full circle from losing his wife and daughter to mingling with kids. Throughout the franchise, Gunn and Bautista created unarguably one of the most lovable characters in the MCU. Their humor, coupled with the narrative gut punches the movies give to the audience, created a perfect balance that keeps them glued to their seats. Bautista revealed that he'll only return to the character if Gunn is involved.

"Unless James Gunn called me and asked if I would do something as Drax again, I just wouldn’t be interested. If James called me, which obviously is not gonna happen. He’s doing okay, he’s gone a different route."

Dave Bautista Is Open to Playing More Superhero Roles