The first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.is out and it's been dubbed a perfect end to the trilogy and the best Marvel movie since 'Avengers: Endgame.' So, keep your tissues handy as the team gets together for one last ride. Guardians is one of the most distinct franchises in the MCU, a ragtag group of misfits finding a family in space leaves their mark on the universe with chart-topping numbers, laugh riots, and a very emotional theme at the core.

Whatever project James Gunn works, on he makes a point to answer fans’ questions on various social media platforms to keep them informed as well as to hype them up. The press tour has begun for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the cast and crew are attending events worldwide. So, when Gunn posted a new picture of their “day off” in Paris, one of the fans enquired about the post-credit scene. To which the director revealed, “There is not a post-credit scene. There are two.”

What to Expect From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

While the plot details are tightly under wraps, Gunn has been very vocal about wrapping up Rocket’s arc. Fans already expect one or more main characters to die in this feature given the movie closes the chapter on Guardians as we know them. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special already created the groundwork for the upcoming feature as we know that Nowhere is the current home base for the misfits as well as the fact that Mantis is Quill’s sister. How Vol 3. builds on it remains to be seen.

Image via Marvel Studios

The feature will also introduce new characters, including Will Poulter as Adam Warlock alongside Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. While the High Evolutionary is certainly the main antagonist that Rocket will face, Adam Warlock will be a major character going forward in the Marvel multiverse. We can expect one of the two post-credit scenes to connect the last chapter of the Guardians to the expanding Multiverse storyline as well.

The movie brings back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri along with Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel to voice Rocket and Groot, respectively. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to debut exclusively in theaters on May 5. You can check out Gunn’s post below: