Star Amanda Seyfried is once again revisiting why she turned down Guardians of the Galaxy. This isn't the first time Seyfried has gone on the record to discuss why she turned down the role of Gamora. Earlier this year, Seyfried revealed to Comicbook.com that she's "not really a Marvel movie watcher" and went on to share, "I was just like, 'Ah, I don't wanna be green. It's just so much work.' I remember Jennifer Lawrence talking about once, how long it took her to get blue [for the X-Men movies]. And I was like, 'That seems like hell on earth,' because then you get to set and you're only there for a couple hours, and then you have to take everything off. And that was literally the reason."

Well, the topic of Seyfried's almost-casting once again came up while promoting her latest movie, David Fincher's Mank, with The Hollywood Reporter on their Awards Chatter podcast. Per Seyfried, it wasn't just the thought of spending hours getting painted green that gave her pause on Guardians of the Galaxy — it was also the movie's pitch that left her in doubt, too.

"I didn’t want to be part of the first Marvel movie that bombed," Seyfried told Awards Chatter. "I said, 'Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon?' Which is clearly — I was very wrong."

Image via Marvel Studios

Seyfried continued, "The script was great, it was all based on not wanting to be 'that guy,' because if you are the star of a giant movie like that, and it bombs, Hollywood does not forgive you. I’ve seen that happen to people and it was a giant, giant fear and I thought, is it worth it?"

As we know now, the role of Gamora eventually went to Zoe Saldana. Saldana has played Gamora across four movies to date: both Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. While Seyfried has tackled roles in franchise-driven movies and TV (see: both Mamma Mia movies, Scoob!, and Showtime's Twin Peaks: The Return for proof), it's fun to imagine what might have been had she decided to tackle this franchise first and slap on that green paint for what could have been her biggest career leap.

Mank is now available to stream on Netflix. You can check out Guardians of the Galaxy on Disney+. Get even more Marvel Cinematic Universe updates here.

