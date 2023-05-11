Throughout the years, many memorable personalities have emerged from the Marvel cinematic universe and consequently been introduced to worldwide audiences. The colorful, otherwordly Guardians of the Galaxy movies (a very emotional third installment just came out this month) also count on a fair share of peculiar, unforgettable characters with distinctive personalities.

From Dave Bautista's Drax impulsive Aries-like character to Pom Klementieff's highly empathetic Mantis (who reminds us of the endearing Pisces), we attribute the twelve zodiac signs to the Guardian of the Galaxy that each resembles most.

Aries: Drax the Destroyer

Of all the twelve signs, Aries is undoubtedly the one that resembles Drax (Bautista) the most. Like the beloved Kylosian, the fiery sign can be prone to aggression and impulsive behavior, as the Ram mostly represents masculine stereotypes.

At their best, Aries natives tend to be bold, energetic, lively, and loyal, much like Bautista's treasured character. However, although a ferocious warrior, Drax's heart is assuredly in the right place. Drax was a loving family man before becoming the intergalactic criminal we know and adore.

Taurus: Gamora

Tough as nails, Zoe Saldaña's on-screen counterpart is the textbook Taurus: an independent and self-made individual who values determination and practicality. On top of this, Gamora is a strong-willed woman who will not stop until she gets what she wants.

At their worst, Taurus natives can come off as slightly selfish, something that reflects Gamora's character development. Nevertheless, they are also the first to stand up for those they care about. This can be seen even after the drastic changes the character takes after Infinity War.

Gemini: Adam Warlock

Although not much is known about MCU's Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter) already, it is evident that he does resemble the Twins a bit. With a tendency to be naive and childish, this Marvel newbie is guaranteed to provide audiences with tons of chuckles in the future.

Mostly due to their "young at heart" mindset, Gemini is known for being the Peter Pan of the zodiac. Warlock also exhibits this behavior, even if the character is also said to be an intellectual (again, just like the air sign).

Cancer: Kraglin

As for Sean Gunn's on-screen counterpart, it has to be Cancer. Just like the dear Crab, Kraglin has proved himself to be a very loving individual who deeply cares for those in his life.

Gunn's character also tends to be more reserved than outgoing, which is also a characteristic of the zodiac sign. Supportive and devoted, Kraglin is rightfully not afraid to let his soft side show.

Leo: Rocket Raccoon

Breaking news: the world's favorite raccoon is a hundred percent a Leo. Much like Aries, which is also a fire sign, Leos can be really impulsive, just like Bradley Cooper's Rocket. On top of that, they are usually intelligent and creative. This perfectly ties into his origins, as seen in the latest Guardians of the Galaxy.

Like Taurus, the Lions of the zodiac can come off as selfish and self-centered in certain situations. Even so, when push comes to shove, they are always ready to put others first and help save the day.

Virgo: Nebula

Karen Gillian's blue cyborg has one of the best redemption arcs in the MCU and arguably remains a very underrated character. An introvert, Nebula carries her wounds with her and actively attempts to distance her feelings from any harm, which sounds like something a hurt Virgo would do.

However, Nebula can be very caring and friendly when she chooses to open up to others. Owner of a logical mindset, the Virgin is also known for being honest and a hard worker.

Libra: Groot

On top of being very wholesome, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) has a strong moral compass and can easily tell what is right and wrong. He also brings the Guardians harmony, a common characteristic of the air sign.

Like any young Libra, everyone's favorite alien tree is a very social, sweet, and polite being who is also really prone to indecision and showcases an innate sense of humor. In the movies, he displays all these traits as he lives, dies, is reborn, and grows again.

Scorpio: Yondu

A master at hiding his feelings, Michael Rooker's Yondu has got to be a Scorpio. On top of his admirable loyalty, he was also really observant and calculating, taking his time in making decisions. Nevertheless, under pressure, the character can also act on instinct.

Any type of intimacy can be really scary for these water natives, as they are very selective with whom they share their emotions; this also reflects in Yondu's troubled but very touching relationship with Peter.

Sagittarius: Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Always the one to be cracking a joke, Chris Pratt's fun-loving Peter Quill is the diverting Sagittarius. There is no denying that the character thoroughly loves a bit of danger and adventure — as long as he is in control of things, of course.

Moreover, just like Sagittarius natives, Peter isn't afraid to showcase his sass and loves to be in the spotlight. Star-Lord's warmth and spontaneity make his personality stand out, and much like the fire sign, he is full of confidence and optimism.

Capricorn: Ronan the Accuser

Sorry, Capricorns, but Lee Pace's radical Kree may be your match this time. Ronan the Accuser is the definition of an underdeveloped Capricorn who lost himself in their ambitions and delusions of splendor, turning out to be an egotistical being.

Much like the Earth sign, Ronan can come off as really intimidating and serious, though those aren't necessarily bad traits. On top of this, Pace's character exhibits a rather emotionless demeanor, a shared trait with Capricorns who fail to reach their true potential.

Aquarius: Taneleer Tivan/The Collector

An eccentric being all around, Benicio Del Toro's peculiar character resembles the Water Bearer. Like the air sign, The Collector enjoys to be dominant in every aspect of his life. Given how treasure-hungry Del Toro's character is, it is clear that he would go to great lengths for his collection.

At their worst, these natives can be immature, extremely possessive, and have an irreversible God complex, something Tivan is certainly familiar with.

Pisces: Mantis

Needless to say, dear Mantis is a highly empathetic being, which makes her automatically fall into the water sign category. Furthermore, Pisces is the empath of the zodiac, so naturally, that fact alone explains everything.

Moreover, just like Pom Klementieff's loving character, Pisces natives are also compassionate and sensitive individuals who are always willing to see the best in others. On the other hand, those who share this zodiac sign are often at risk of being taken advantage of due to their naïve nature and pure heart.

