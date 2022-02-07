They say don’t get mad, get even and that’s exactly what the Gucci family is about to do, just maybe not in the way you’re thinking. Today, Variety reported that the legendary family is gearing up to take over screens everywhere in a new TV drama and docuseries. Brought to us by Sky Studios, with their VP of Germany and Italy, Nils Hartmann, producing the yet-to-be-named projects, the TV series is in early development while the documentary is in pre-production.

Following the success of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci which featured a lineup of talent including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino, the Gucci family made several statements in the press surrounding their disgust at the story that was told in the film. The feature focused on the hired slaying of Maurizio Gucci at the hands of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiana, a story that the family slammed as dishonest. Now, with Comcast’s Sky Studios stepping forward to allow the family to take center stage, Hartmann says both productions are setting out to tell “the story of a great family and a great brand.”

Gucci got its start following World War II when finding leather to use for any purpose was a struggle. Because of this shortage, Guccio Gucci Sr. and his staff began to replace the hard-to-find material with bamboo. Soon, the bags with bamboo handles became all the rage in the upper class and Hollywood which led to the company’s long-running success.

Both projects aim to take a deeper look at the family that surrounds Gucci Sr.’s legacy and as Hartmann puts it, will “narrate the epic of a family that started with a gentleman in Florence who, by chance, made some handbags with bamboo handles that made history and brought the Gucci brand in the U.S.”

Although the hit film wasn’t released until the fall of 2021, both the television drama and the docuseries were dreamt up a year ago and presented to Sky by Marco Belardi under the Leone Film Group. Unlike the creative team behind House of Gucci, who allegedly didn’t meet with any of the family members to form the film’s plot, the two new pieces brought in the consultation of several members of the Gucci family. Among those involved were Alessandro Gucci, Guccio Gucci Jr., and Giorgio Gucci, the latter of whom is an Italian producer set to serve as executive producer on the documentary.

While there are no dates yet set for either of the new projects, the docuseries is hoping to be released at some point in 2023. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding this new Gucci project.

