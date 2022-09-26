Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their very own show on Netflix this December. Netflix made the announcement over the weekend, and released an adorable trailer for the new Japanese series called Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. The show stars the Sanrio character Gudetama, an egg yolk, as they team up with a tiny newly-hatched chick named Shakipiyo, who still has an eggshell attached to her. The duo try to embark on an adventure to find their mother, but Gudetama, being a lazy egg, is obviously reluctant to do anything at all. The series is set to drop on Netflix on December 13th.

The trailer opens with the beloved egg, Gudetama, meeting their sister Shakipiyo, who embraces Gudetama and says “We’re siblings, right? Let’s go find Momma.” After Gudetama refuses, Shakipiyo implores Gudetama, insisting they are “such a chicken”, to which Gudetama responds that they are not a chicken, they are, in fact, an egg. The rest of the trailer follows the two as they leave their fridge for the big wide world and encounter numerous perils, such as a rotating sushi bar, train rides, and hungry customers. The trailer is chock-full of adorable moments which are sure to win the hearts of many fans.

The central conflict of the trailer seems to be that Gudetama is reaching their expiration date, and nobody knows what will happen to Gudetama after they “go bad”. In the series, Gudetama looks shockingly realistic compared to its cartoon counterpart, but still possesses the same relatable attitude of “Why bother trying?”

Image via Netflix

Gudetama is a “kawaii” cartoon character produced by the Japanese company Sanrio, and originally designed by Sanrio designer Emi Nagashima. Gudetama is a cracked-open egg that has a droopy appearance and is well-known for being lazy and depressed, but is still adorable nonetheless. Gudetama has become a pop-icon in Japan and around the world, and can be seen across a variety of products, including stationary, suitcases, cosmetics, clothes, restaurants, and even planes and trains in Japan. Gudetama also has another separate animated series, Gudetama, which made its debut appearance in 2014 in a TBS TV program called Asa Chan! The series was unique in that each episode lasted approximately one minute, and by 2017 it had amassed nearly 1000 episodes.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure will start streaming on December 13th, and will run for a total of ten episodes. It is a live-action/CG animation hybrid series, as it will feature real people interacting with CGI-animated characters. The confirmed cast for the show includes Akiyoshi Nakao, Serena Motola, and Sarutoki Minagawa. Checkout the trailer below: