"Guerrilla Warfare" is a term used to describe the unconventional forms of attack most often performed by paramilitary groups. This is typically a result of the attacking force having fewer numbers or inferior resources and seeking to help even the odds through the use of ambushes, sabotage, or stealth. It also tends to involve setting traps and using the cover of darkness or the harsh terrain to observe or surprise the opponent.

Even though it is favoured by paramilitary forces, any attacking force, conventional or unconventional is capable of using it, as it can be an asset when the odds are against them. It also happens to make for a really interesting take on action movies that forgo the typical gunfire and explosions for stealth and traps, which isn't as flashy but is still pretty awesome.

10 'The Patriot' (2000)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Mel Gibson stars as Benjamin Martin in The Patriot, a widowed war veteran who is inadvertently swept up in the American Revolutionary War after British troops kill one of his sons. Even though he didn't want this war in the first place, he finds himself with no choice but to join the revolutionaries and fight back against the Red Coats. Before joining the main revolutionary army, he is basically all alone and has to use several means of guerrilla warfare to enact his vengeance.

It starts with ambushing a British convoy in the woods to rescue one of his sons who has been captured. With two of his other sons providing support fire, Benjamin uses a series of pre-loaded rifles to pick off the soldiers one by one, using the trees to his advantage, and making them think there are more of them than there actually are. While The Patriot is not only a great movie about the American Revolutionary War, it's also a great guerrilla warfare movie, full of lots of blood and classic Mel Gibson action movie grit.

9 'Mohawk' (2017)

Directed by Ted Geoghegan

Mohawk stars Kaniehtiio Horn as Okwaho, a Kanien'kehá:ka warrior who lives with her tribe during the War of 1812. While the village elders decide whether to side with the British or remain neutral in the conflict, they are viciously attacked by American soldiers, leaving many of the Mohawk villagers dead. Surviving the encounter, Okwaho develops a personal vendetta against the Americans and begins hunting them down as she would any animal.

This action-slasher movie features a lot of aspects of guerrilla warfare. Okwaho is only one person, and though she's a skilled fighter, it's hard to take down that many Americans on your own, making guerrilla warfare her preferred method of eliminating her enemies. She tends to use fear as an asset, using a lot of scare tactics to get her foes to run away so that there will be fewer of them to kill. This movie might be a tad clichéd, but it still stands as an exciting war-horror movie that sheds light on an overlooked people during an overlooked time in history.

8 'Red Dawn' (1984)

Directed by John Milius

Red Dawn features a group of high schoolers in a sleepy rural town who fall under the shadow of a Soviet invasion on American soil. With many of their loved ones dead or imprisoned, this group of wannabes, calling themselves the Wolverines after their high school football team, make it their mission to fight back against the Soviet forces. Being a bunch of kids, obviously, they have neither the numbers nor the equipment to match the might of the Soviet army, so guerrilla warfare is pretty much their only option.

They use weapons salvaged from dead soldiers and maneuvers such as sabotage and stealth and set up ambushes using spider holes and harsh terrain to outwit and outmaneuver the Soviets. It gets to the point that the Soviets begin to consider the Wolverines a serious threat and divert more resources their way. While the Wolverines can't outrun the Soviets forever, Red Dawn stands as a fantastic cult action film about a fictional version of the Cold War that never happened that is also strangely inspiring.

7 'The Dirty Dozen' (1967)

Directed by Robert Aldrich

The Dirty Dozen takes place during World War II when rebellious US army officer John Reisman (Lee Marvin) is assigned a squad of 12 convicted criminals to undertake a top-secret mission to assassinate several high-ranking German officers. It would later serve as the inspiration for the 1978 Italian film The Inglorious Bastards, which in turn inspired Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Bastards in 2009.

With the squad being a ragtag band of criminals that possess very little soldiering experience, it's obvious that their most precious asset is going to be taking the enemy by surprise. They use a series of ambushes and stealth to eliminate their targets, which made it a revolutionary action flick for its time and one that maintains its charm even decades later. The iconic performance of Lee Marvin also makes the movie one of the best, despite the fact that it's not as popular as other '60s action flicks.

6 'The Outlaw Josey Wales' (1976)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood both directs and stars in The Outlaw Josey Wales, playing the role of the titular character. It's not the first rough-and-tumble cowboy role Eastwood has played, and while it may not be his best, it is definitely his most unique. Taking place during the American Civil War, The Outlaw Josey Wales' plot concerns the violent rogue joining a paramilitary force after Union soldiers murder his family.

While most Clint Eastwood cowboys are just as rough around the edges, Josey Wales is just a little more special because he doesn't always approach his enemies head-on. Oftentimes, he uses enemy weapons, such as commandeered Gatling guns, to thin out the enemy ranks, accompanied by his fellow insurgents. While it's pretty obvious that Josey Wales, fighting against the Union, isn't exactly a good guy, it's still a great movie and one of many classic Westerns for the ages.

5 'Salvador' (1986)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Taking place during El Salvador's Football War, Salvador stars James Woods as a washed-up photographer named Boyle looking to do some freelance work in the region, hoping to pull himself out of the gutter he has gotten himself into. As political tensions spiral out of control, Boyle decides to leave; however, he opts to stay after reuniting with an old love interest who desperately wants to escape the region.

Being set during a time of revolution and political turmoil, guerrilla warfare is an obvious staple of the movie, with many fighters on all sides utilizing it as a means of forcing their enemy to surrender. Through it all, Boyle is caught in the middle, just trying to take some pictures and help his friends. This movie earned itself two Oscars, one on behalf of James Woods' acting and another on behalf of its screenplay, making it a drama film that no cinephile should omit from their watchlist.

4 'The Hurt Locker' (2009)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

