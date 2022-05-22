The iconic Canadian sketch comedy troupe The Kids In The Hall is officially back, more than a quarter-century after their ground-breaking series left the airwaves. Running for five seasons from 1989-1995, and spanning over 100 episodes and a questionable movie called Brain Candy, Amazon Prime Video is set to reprise the series, streaming eight episodes beginning May 13, 2022.

The revival includes all five of the original cast members: Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson. They’ve all had success in solo careers, though most fans agree they’re at their best when they’re together. Though the original series featured these five filling nearly every single role themselves, the reunion show boasts several high-profile guest stars, ensuring this reboot will have more comedy per square inch than any other.

‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Will Join The Cast

Fellow Canadian, producer Lorne Michaels, was the original executive producer of the series and is back again for the revival. The Kids In The Hall was often referred to as an eccentric, quirky cousin to Michaels’ other comedy sketch show, SNL, so it’s no surprise that several Saturday Night Live cast members have been tapped for guest star roles.

Pete Davidson, SNL cast member since 2014, is a welcome injection of youthful energy. McCulloch, for example, would have been just 28 years old when he first played the middle-aged character in ‘He’s Hip, He’s Cool, He’s 45.’ Now that he’s 61, the character would likely land a bit differently. Davidson, meanwhile, may not seem like the most obvious fit for the Kids, but as a favored protégé of Michaels’, he was a shoo-in for a prime role.

Canada’s Own Jay Baruchel To Join Lineup

Jay Baruchel, voice of How To Train Your Dragon’s Hiccup and Seth Rogen sidekick in many Judd Apatow films, also comes on board as a Kids guest star.

Baruchel is an entrenched member of the next generation of Canadian comedians, so it’s nice to see the torch being passed. Fans can stick around on Prime Video to watch Baruchel host Last One Laughing, a game show that pits comedians against each other to see who can keep who can keep from cracking up the longest, on which Dave Foley stars as one of the contestants. Here’s hoping Foley got his revenge.

Fred Armisen Brings A Touch of Eccentricity To The Mix

Fred Armisen, another SNL alum, will guest star in a couple of episodes. The Kids are purportedly bringing back some of their classic characters and sketches, and Armisen’s character work is quite renowned.

Fans may find him particularly suited to join McKinney as he portrays Mr. Tyzik, a misanthrope wo deals with this distaste for businessmen and trendy people in particular by spying on them from a distance and pretending to crush their heads between his fingers as the camera looks over his shoulder with forced perspective. It’s exactly the kind of zany, guileless ridiculousness that Armisen could pull off should the Headcrusher ever need assistance.

MacGruber Himself, Will Forte, To Guest Star

Having starred on SNL for a decade before returning as a host, Will Forte is familiar with comedy sketch shows, but he may find that The Kids In The Hall is much more in the vein of Monty Python than his beloved Saturday Night Live.

Kids In The Hall sketches were always odd and frequently surreal. There were no pop culture references and the only celebrity impression ever undertaken was that of Queen Elizabeth II (by Thompson). Luckily, Forte is a man of many talents, with experience playing everything from his first onscreen credit as snow shovel murder victim, to Abe Lincoln, an estranged son, a male cheerleader, a butt insurance salesman, a cute biker, a bagpipe player, a doomed gringo, and even the last man on earth. How will the Kids see fit to use him? Tune in to find out what he adds to his resume next.

Tracee Ellis Ross Lends A Touch of Glam

Tracee Ellis Ross has a television legacy including beloved characters Rainbow Johnson on Black-ish and its various spin-offs, and Joan Clayton on Girlfriends.

Blessed with impeccable comedic timing, Ross is an interesting addition particularly because she brings things to the table that no other Kid does: glamour, mystery, and a unique star-quality. Besides which, Kids has a notable past about a post-apocalyptic Uzi-brandishing Diana Ross impersonator leading a global revolution of drag queens. It will be hard to resist reprising this sketch with the legendary diva’s daughter among their ranks.

‘SNL’ All-Star Kenan Thompson

The longest-running cast member in SNL history, Kenan Thompson has rare comedic instincts, both a genuine star in his own right and a generous member of the troupe.

As McKinney and McCulloch were both one-time writers for SNL, it will be interesting to see how they incorporate the reigning king of impressions into their style of sketch. No matter what, his magnetic energy is sure to liven up the Kids.

Canada’s Improv Sweetheart Colin Mochrie Gets In On The Fun

Most people remember Colin Mochrie as a mainstay on both the UK and US versions of improv staple Whose Line Is It Anyway? His character work is out of this world, and he’ll do almost anything to earn a laugh.

For a little preview of what Mochrie might contribute to the kids, see Baruchel’s Amazon show Last One Laughing where Mochrie competes against Foley. Fans will also note more Kids guest stars among its cast, including comedian Brandon Ash-Mohammed and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee of Kim’s Convenience, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett.

British Comedian and Actor Eddie Izzard Keeps the Kids On Their Toes

Known for her surreal and subversive stand-up, Eddie Izzard seems like a natural fit for the Kids, especially considering their Monty Python-esque roots.

During 1999 television special Python Night: 30 Years of Monty Python hosted by Izzard, she was dubbed ‘the lost Python’ by John Cleese. Izzard might just have what it takes to be ‘the lost Kid’ as well.

Mark Hamill Brings The Force

Just like another guest star, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Captain Carson Teva), Mark Hamill’s recent credits have been over on Disney Plus, for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

After decades of one of Hollywood’s most diverse and interesting voice careers, Mark Hamill’s ready to flex a muscle many fans might be surprised to learn he has: comedy.

Canada’s Reigning Queen of Comedy Catherine O’Hara Graces Us With Her Presence

Catherine O’Hara has left a Schitt’s-sized hole in fans’ hearts since Schitt’s Creek went off the air in 2020, depriving viewers of Moira Rose’s iconic quotes and clothes.

O’Hara cut her teeth on another Canadian sketch comedy show, SCTV. She’ll no doubt be a fan favorite as well as a real asset to The Kids In The Hall, both fitting in and standing out in the best way possible.

