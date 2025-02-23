After years of leaving her mark on our television screens via Black Mirror’s acclaimed “San Junipero” episode, The Morning Show Season 1, both seasons of Marvel's Loki, and her leading role in Apple TV+’s psychological thriller Surface, the tremendously talented Gugu Mbatha-Raw seems to be finally having a sustained moment in the limelight. Her reputation as a theatrically trained performer has never gone unnoticed, nor has her resume been empty of more mainstream hits. Still, the broader level of name recognition Mbatha-Raw deserves has felt a long time overdue.

Speaking of well-deserved spotlights, Sam Reid has also been having a spectacular time. Known in his native Australia for The Newsreader and other roles, his breakthrough would arrive circa 2022 with his debauched, debonair performance in AMC+'s lauded Interview with the Vampire series. In 2013, both future stars united for an overlooked period film. Belle, directed by Amma Asante and written by Misan Sagay, draws loose inspiration from the life of Dido Elizabeth Belle, a mixed-race aristocrat who lived in 18th-century England, including her romance with her future husband, John Davinier, portrayed by Reid.

What Is 'Belle' About?