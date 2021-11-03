Edgar Ramírez (Jungle Cruise) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki) are set to star are to star in the love story Nobody’s Heart, helmed by The Bookshop director Isabel Coixet, Variety reports.

Set in Lisbon in the 1930s, the film follows a woman who inherits her late husband’s cork factory after his sudden death, only to form an unexpected, highly charged relationship with his enigmatic co-worker that leads her to discover unknown truths about both herself and her late husband. Nobody’s Heart is based on a short story called Cork by author William Boyd, and the story is based on the life of the celebrated Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa. Boyd also wrote the screenplay based on his own short story.

Ramirez recently starred in The Undoing and Jungle Cruise, and he’ll next be seen in the movie adaptation of Borderlands and the spy film The 355. Mbatha-Raw was most recently seen in the Disney+ series Loki and the most recent season of The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

“This is a fascinating, twisted and sexually charged love story between two characters sharing a unique passion with the background of Portugal in the 1930s,” Coixet said. “After reading William Boyd’s script, I completely fell in love with the story and I know there’s a hunger out there for stories like Nobody’s Heart.”

Managing director for WestEnd Films Maya Amsellem added:

“Nobody’s Heart is a rich, evocative and moving drama, and we know Isabel Coixet will elevate the film even further with her eye for nuance and beauty. At WestEnd, we have a continued focus on female-centric narratives through our WeLove brand and this is a great example of the type of story audiences want to see more of.”

This week, London sales house WestEnd Films launched international sales on the pic, which enters production in January in Portugal and is being introduced at the American Film Market. CAA Media Finance is representing North American sales.

