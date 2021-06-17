With director Kate Herron’s Loki now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Gugu Mbatha-Raw about playing Ravonna Renslayer in the fantastic Marvel series. As most of you know, Loki takes place after the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) has stolen the Tesseract (again) due to the events of Avengers: Endgame, and an alternate version of the character is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority to give him a choice: either be erased from existence, or help fix the timeline. In addition to Hiddleston, the show co-stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

During the interview, Gugu Mbatha-Raw talked about getting to play a character she’s never played before, how she was asked to join the MCU, what surprised her about making a Marvel series, how time is different in the TVA, and she also talks about Ravonna Renslayer's age.

Finally, I was able to watch the first two episodes of Loki before doing interviews and am happy to report they’re fantastic. Obviously Hiddleston is still perfect in the role, but what I loved most about the series is the way the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and setting up what’s to come in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness regarding the multiverse. Trust me, if you’re a fan of the MCU and Loki, you’re going to love these episodes.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Watch: Owen Wilson Answers a “Fan” Question About 'Armageddon'... from ‘Loki’ Head Writer Michael Waldron

Check out what Gugu Mbatha-Raw had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw:

How old does she think her character Ravonna Renslayer is?

On how time is different in the TVA.

How did she get recruited into the MCU?

On getting to play a character she’s never played before.

Is she doing anything on The Morning Show Season 2?

How she’s getting ready to start filming the Apple TV series Surface.

What surprised her about making Loki for Marvel?

Image via Marvel Studios

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Loki’ Director Kate Herron on Fate vs Free Will & How Much Control Time-Keepers Actually Have Plus how the font on the TVA computers was inspired by ‘Alien’ and her thoughts on Mobius’ age.

Read Next