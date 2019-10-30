Gugu Mbatha-Raw Talks ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ and How it Keeps You Guessing

0

–

With Motherless Brooklyn getting ready to open in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Gugu Mbatha-Raw to talk about the film. Written and directed by Edward Norton, the 50s-set crime noir is set in New York City and focuses on a private eye (Norton) who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. When his boss (Bruce Willis) is murdered, Norton and the team he works with set out to discover why their boss was killed. Adapted from the novel by Jonathan Lethem, the incredible cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Josh Pais, Robert Ray Wisdom, Fisher Stevens, and Alec Baldwin.

During the interview, Gugu Mbatha-Raw revealed her reasons for wanting to be part of the film, how it’s tough to make a movie like this nowadays, what surprised her about working with Edward Norton, and if she ever got to geek out with Alec Baldwin or Willem Dafoe while on set.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. For more on Motherless Brooklyn, watch the trailer here.

Gugu Mbatha Raw:

Why she wanted to be part of the project.

How was she approached to be in the film?

Her reaction reading the script for the first time.

What surprised her about working with Edward Norton?

Did she get to geek out with Alec Baldwin or Willem Dafoe while on set?

Here’s the official synopsis for Motherless Brooklyn: