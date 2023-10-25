Despite being in the business for around 20 years, Gugu Mbatha-Raw has seemingly risen to fame within the last decade as she's dabbled in several genres across film and television. From period dramas to superhero thrillers to epic romances - each project has been imbued with her immense talent and passion.

Potentially underpinned by her background in theater, Mbatha-Raw radiates a presence that captivates audiences in a heartbeat. Whether it's in projects like Doctor Who or The Morning Show, it's often guaranteed that her character arcs will be an interesting ride. In fact, with the recent return of Loki, this will definitely continue since Renslayer has so much story to tell. But for now, let's take a run through memory lane and celebrate some of Mbatha-Raw's greatest acting hits.

10 'Miss Sloane' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

As one of the most sought-after lobbyists in Washington D.C., Elizabeth Sloane (Jessica Chastain) is offered a position to help oppose a bill seeking to regulate firearms. Instead, she puts her career in jeopardy by joining a firm representing those supporting the law.

RELATED: The 20 Best Political Thrillers of the 21st Century (So Far)

An intense political drama, based on the dark realities of the law, Miss Sloaneis another powerful movie starring Chastain. Yet, Mbatha-Raw's talents should not be ignored. Portraying Esme, a gun-control lobbyist of Slone's team, Mbatha-Raw carries a lot of the movie's emotional weight as her character is ridden with secrets that may risk the case.

9 'Summerland' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Set during World War II, Alice (Gemma Arterton) reluctantly takes in a young evacuee escaping from the London Blitz. This experience forces her to open her heart once more and recount the memories of her past.

A movie filled with lots of heart, Summerland is the story for both skeptics and dreamers as it's about love and love that is lost. Playing Vera, the vibrant soulmate of Alice's youth, Mbatha-Raw tethers the hopefulness of their love to the unfortunate realities of their time. Their story suffers tragedies, but when together, the two create one of the great queer love stories.

8 'Fast Color' (2018)

Image via LD Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

With her destructive supernatural abilities being exposed, Ruth (Mbatha-Raw) must evade being hunted by strange forces. Unable to go anywhere else, she is forced to flee back to the home she once abandoned.

Spinning the traditions of the superhero genre, Fast Coloris really a character piece detailing the struggles of mother's love. A generational story, focusing on repairing relationships, Ruth learns to embrace her fears and take on a bit more hope. Mbatha-Raw perfectly captures this inner struggle.

7 'Black Mirror' - "San Junipero"

Season 3, Episode 4 (2016)

Image Via Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

In a small coastal town, Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis) meets Kelly (Mbatha-Raw) at a nightclub. Her shy and timid ways completely contrast the vivaciousness of the party girl and yet, the two young women forge a strong bond that holds more power than they realize.

Often considered one of the best episodes of Black Mirror, "San Junipero" injected a lot of heart into an otherwise bleak series. The showstopper was the sweet chemistry between Mbatha-Raw and Davis. Indeed, Mbatha-Raw's infectious energy drew audiences in. And when her character's crisis became known, viewers were compelled to stay as they couldn't help but empathize with her. Frankly, it makes sense as to why this episode was so well acclaimed.

6 'Beyond the Lights' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Noni (Mbatha-Raw), a young R&B singer struggling with the pressures of super stardom, finds her sense of peace once she meets a young police officer. Now with Kaz (Nate Parker) by her side, Noni is able to find the courage to find her own voice and become the artist she has always wanted to be.

A story highlighting the struggles of fame and fortune, Beyond the Lightswas another project that really showcased how Mbatha-Raw was a stellar leading lady. Carrying the emotional weight of the film on her back, she was able to capture the nuances of Noni's internal conflict and construct a brilliant tale that respectfully addresses mental health.

5 'Belle' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Based on a true story in the 18th century, Dido Elizabeth Belle (Mbatha-Raw) was born as the illegitimate biracial daughter of a Royal Navy Captain. Unable to care of her himself, he asks his aristocratic uncle to raise Dido as if she were his own. Now a young woman, Dido not only faces the racial prejudice of high society, but she also manages to shape a campaign that leads to the abolition of the slave trade in England.

RELATED: The 10 Best Period Drama Movies, According to Lettterboxd

A severely underrated period piece, this historical drama not only draws people in with its interesting history, but also through its powerful female presence, and epic love story. Seriously, Bellehas the greatest declaration of love ever seen on-screen. Yet still, the movie's driving force comes from the beauty of Dido's character as Mbatha-Raw proves that kindness and determination can change the course of history forever.

4 'Misbehaviour' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

In 1970, with the Miss World competition at peak popularity, a group of women hatched a plan to disrupt its broadcast to protest against the pageants' objectification of women.

A fun British comedy that interweaves the history of women empowerment, Misbehaviour is a cocktail of intrigue and entertainment - much like the pageants this movie is centered around. Featuring a stellar cast, Mbatha-Raw takes on extra responsibility as she portrays Jennifer Hosten, the first black woman to ever be crowned Miss World.

3 'Loki' (2021 - Present)

Image via Disney+

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Breaking away from the sacred timeline and evading capture from the Avengers, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) comes face to face with the Time Variants Association and is quickly arrested for his time-related crimes. There, he meets the multiversal agency and soon realizes that the universe is much larger than it seems.

RELATED: 10 Funniest MCU Villains, From Loki to Agatha Harkness

Playing Judge Ravonna Renslayer of the TVA, Mbatha-Raw definitely kept viewers on their toes. Charged with authority, but still harboring some sketchy behavior, it was difficult to trust her in Loki's first season as her motivations and background were kept a mystery. Perhaps more will be revealed in season two, including her potential ties to Kang the Conquerer. If all goes well, Renslayer may soon become another great MCU villain.

2 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Set in the mystic land of Thra, a group of brave Gelfing go on a quest to not only rebel against the tyrannical Skeksis, but also save their world from the terrifying darkness.

As one of the famed Netflix shows that was bizarrely canceled after just one season, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistancewas easily a program well ahead of its time. Indeed, Mbatha-Raw added to its brilliance with her portrayal of Seladon as she perfectly captured the complex evolution of her antagonistic ways. Misguided in her blind allegiance to Skeksis, Seladon made terrible mistakes and betrayals. Yet, she eventually realized her wrongdoings and at least gave fans a glimpse of what could've been had she initially followed her sisters and fought the good fight.

1 'Easy' (2016 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Following an intertwined group of friends in Chicago, this anthology series explores separate couples as they navigate the tribulations of love, sex, and technology. As a show that celebrates mundanity - or at least the life of the average human being - Easyis an anthology that many can relate to.

As per the title, it's easy to empathize with the characters as many often face the same modern-day struggles. Mbatha-Raw is one of the few actors whose story extends beyond one episode, and for good reason, as she portrays Sophie, a woman struggling to grapple with love and her artistic dreams. This dilemma causes great emotional distress as she must make the ultimate sacrifice. An unfortunate glimpse into the heartbreak of the entertainment world.

NEXT: The 15 Best Anthology TV Series Everyone Should See, According to Reddit