This June, American audiences will be getting that chance to see an international film that took Chinese audiences by storm last year. The Chinese science fiction drama Guidance will be available to purchase on VOD for film fans in the United States on June 17.

Guidance takes place in the “not-too-distant” future. In this future, an inventor has developed a pill with nanotechnology in it that when swallowed allows the user to be able to tell when others are lying, among other abilities. The film’s plot focuses on a young couple who decide to try the pill while on a weekend away. What follows will test the couple’s relationship. Guidance stars Sun Jia, Harry Song, and Francesco Chen.

Guidance comes from celebrated and award-winning Asian short film director Neysan Sobhani. His past short films have been featured in over forty international film festivals. However, Guidance is his feature film debut. Sobhani also boasts, having been raised in both Asia and North America, that his film style meshes the forms of both cultures. He also wrote the film along with Anders R. Fransson, it is his feature film debut as well.

Guidance is produced by Khalil Fong, Yuklan Fong, Fransson, Handel Lee, Saba Mazloum, Sobhani, Shahin Sobhani, and Sean Shihao Zhang. Good Deed Entertainment is handling the film's North American distribution.

Guidance will be released in the US on VOD on June 17 in Mandarin Chinese with English subtitles. Be sure to find it on any major platform: Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, XFinity Cable, and more. Watch the film’s trailer and read the official plot synopsis below:

In the not-too-distant future, humanity slowly rebuilds itself a decade after The Great War. Believing that the ability to lie is the root cause of the devastating conflict, a tech entrepreneur creates a pill containing a nanotechnology app known as “Guidance” that allegedly will make everyone more enlightened. Once swallowed, an A.I. “installs” in the person’s nervous system and aids their ability to detect deception in other people among other enhancements. A young couple goes on a weekend retreat to the countryside, and they begin to use Guidance. However, recent events have potentially compromised their trust in one another. With the tech in their bodies, the couple tries to subvert Guidance in the hopes of saving their relationship before it’s too late.

