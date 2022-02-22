This is just one of many honors the legendary filmmaker will receive this year.

A surprise to no one, acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is being awarded another major honor. Next month del Toro, who just directed this year's Best Picture nominee Nightmare Alley, will be receiving the Advanced Imaging Society’s inaugural Gene Kelly Award. The award will be presented on March 4 at the Beverly Hilton where the AIS Lumiere Awards luncheon will take place.

Patricia Ward Kelly, the widow of Gene Kelly, will present the award. Ward Kelly spoke about the award, saying, "Gene was always looking for the next horizon; Guillermo Del Toro’s brilliant vision represents the kind of creative genius that Gene most admired. Like Gene, del Toro is a risk-taker who breaks new ground.”

The Advanced Imaging Society was created over ten years ago to pinpoint groundbreaking technologies in filmmaking and enable and nurture and further development of said technologies. Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Sony, Paramount, Imax, Warner Bros. DreamWorks, Dolby, Technicolor, and Deluxe are all considered founders of the Advanced Imaging Society.

The Lumiere Awards will also be honoring Epic Games' Unreal Engine with the Sir Charles Wheatstone Award. Other honorees of the luncheon include Denis Villeneuve, who will be honored with the Harold Lloyd Award, and Adam McKay, who will be receiving the Voices for the Earth Award. AIS president Jim Chabin spoke in more detail about the award del Toro is receiving, saying:

"Many of us think of Gene Kelly as the legendary actor and dancer, but he was as powerful a creative force behind the camera as he was in front. His bold innovations with the use of the camera, lighting, music, choreography and animation changed the course of film history and left us with a legacy of sheer motion picture magic. Guillermo del Toro fully embodies this same pioneering spirit, and we are thrilled he will be our first recipient.”

Guillermo del Toro has been a recipient of countless awards throughout his lengthy and impressive career. The innovative director has won two Oscars for The Shape of Water, which won Best Picture and Best Achievement in Directing. He has also won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and several BAFTAs. The filmmaker is known for his acclaimed Spanish-language films like Pan's Labyrinth, as well as Hollywood blockbusters like Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak, and the first two Hellboy films, and he is currently set to co-write and co-direct an upcoming adaptation of Pinocchio. del Toro will also be honored by the Visual Effects Society this year as well.

