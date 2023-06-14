To call Guillermo del Toro a legendary filmmaker would be an understatement. A director known for infusing beauty into horror, del Toro's unique visual style and storytelling have earned him numerous accolades for his films like Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water. His strong passion for horror and fairy tales has cemented his name in the filmmaking business, and he has continued to impact the cinematic industry by producing a number of films that stay true to his wheelhouse.

Though he is known for his work on the dark side of cinema, the director also delved into different genres. The director's latest venture, which was considered his "first love," was the 2022 stop-motion animated feature, Pinocchio. With the animated genre performing considerably well today, particularly at the box office, del Toro's only hope for the animation world is to have a more in-depth and compelling narrative.

Although he is still not closing his doors on live-action movies in the future, the director has already planned to spend much of his time on animation. The year 2023 has thus far seen the rise of animated features at the box office, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. But in The Hollywood Reporter's recent report during the Annecy festival, del Toro asserts that there might still be more that can be done, especially on the storytelling side.

“I believe you can make an adult fantasy drama with stop-motion and move people emotionally. I think stop-motion can be intravenous, it can go straight to your emotions in a way that no other medium can," del Toro told THR, adding: “The three hits of Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mario are moving things, allowing a little more latitude, but there are still big fights to be had. Animation to me is the purest form of art, and it’s been kidnapped by a bunch of hoodlums. We have to rescue it. [And] I think that we can Trojan-horse a lot of good shit into the animation world.”

What's Next for Guillermo del Toro in the Animation World?

The director said that he hates "perfection," and that's especially true given how he manages to incorporate poetic beauty in his considerably dark body of work. So he made sure that his take on Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio, looks like it was "made by humans to recuperate the human spirit." After the success of the Oscar-nominated feature, del Toro will follow it up with another stop-motion film for Netflix, based on Kazuo Ishiguro's 2015 fantasy novel The Buried Giant.

The novel follows an elderly British couple in which no one can hold onto long-term memories. Considering how Pinocchio wowed audiences with its stirring and wonderfully crafted storytelling, we can leave it to del Toro to provide yet another groundbreaking feature with the help of Matilda the Musical writer Dennis Kelly, who will serve as the co-writer for del Toro's upcoming project.