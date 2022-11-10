Presumably nestled somewhere in between 2006’s Pan’s Labyrinth and 2015’s Crimson Peak, during the days of Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Pacific Rim, Guillermo del Toro was tinkering with the idea of bringing a classic H.P. Lovecraft tale to life. The Academy Award winning filmmaker took to his Instagram account to share a CGI test for his take on At the Mountains of Madness, a classic monster tale that never made it out of the cave.

In the computer animated clip, we see an explorer digging through his backpack in a blustery cavern. As the wind howls behind him, a creature can be seen emerging from the sun and making its way towards the man. Based on the story, we’re thinking it’s a Shoggoth - a monster related to the Cthulhu mythos. As only del Toro could imagine, the slimy, tentacled, and clawed monster bursts through what can only be described as a body sack, drawing the attention of the trapped explorer. Luckily for the man, a shotgun lies off to his side, but unfortunately the monster’s tentacles move faster, and he’s sucked towards the Shoggoth before the clip cuts out. Incredibly detailed and meticulously designed, the look will leave you wondering what could have been and questioning why it didn’t.

The story of At the Mountains of Madness was penned by Lovecraft in 1931 and follows a doomed exploration to Antarctica. Told from the perspective of the character Dr. William Dyer, the tale acts as a warning for others who may be interested in having their own adventure to the previously unseen continent. Throughout the tale, readers learn about larger-than-life monsters and a long-lost civilization that used to inhabit the land, who have all but vanished save for a collection of their sculptures and murals.

Del Toro’s love for the famed sci-fi and horror writer can be seen throughout his monster filled productions, but has most recently come to an on-screen adaptation via the director’s Netflix series, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. An anthology project put together by a multitude of some of the biggest names in horror, two of the episodes are adaptations of Lovecraft novels. Dubbed “Lovecraft Night”, the evening during which “Pickman’s Model” and “Dreams in the Witch House” dropped were a must-watch for fans of the iconic novelist. Directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil, Firestarter) and Catherine Hardwick (Twilight) respectively, the episodes held true to their original storylines and showcased del Toro’s penchant for making terror jump off the pages and take shape.

You can check out the clip for del Toro’s musings of At the Mountains of Madness below and keep scrolling for a trailer of his Cabinet of Curiosities, with all episodes now streaming on Netflix.