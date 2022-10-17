Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.

Del Toro explained that with Cabinet of Curiosities, their cast and crew "set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds," according to Deadline. These one-hour sinister shorts are intended to leave viewers contemplating the very essence of what horror is, or can be, and range in eerie atmospheres from magical to grotesque.

Beginning on Tuesday, October 25, the first two episodes will debut for Night One, with the theme "Scavengers." The first episode on the night's roster is "Lot 36," adapted to script by Deadwood's Regina Corrado, based on an original story by del Toro, and directed by Guillermo Navarro who served as the cinematographer for del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth and The Devil's Backbone. No specific details have been disclosed regarding the material of each episode, other than the themes they're showcased under, but "Lot 36" stars Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) and Sebastian Roché (The Originals). The second episode for Night One features "Graveyard Rats," reuniting The Shape of Water's David Hewlett with del Toro, in a tale inspired by a Henry Kuttner short story, written and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Cube).

On Night Two, the theme of the evening is "Loners." The first episode, "The Autopsy," stars F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Glynn Turman (Mr. Mercedes) and Luke Roberts (Game of Thrones), and is based on a short story by author Michael Shea. The script for "The Autopsy" is penned by The Sandman's David S. Goyer and directed by The Empty Man's David Prior. For the second chapter of the night, "The Outside" highlights the anthology's first entry written and directed by women, with a tale inspired by comic author Emily Carroll, adapted to screen by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) and directed by A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night's Ana Lily Amirpour. "The Outside" stars Kate Micucci (The Little Hours) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley).

Night Three, "Lovecraft," will explore two short stories based on the writings of H.P. Lovecraft, beginning with "Pickman's Model," written by Lee Patterson (Curve) and directed by Firestarter's Keith Thomas. The episode features Shadow and Bones' Ben Barnes, Willard's Crispin Glover and Oriana Leman (Locke and Key). That episode is followed up by "Dreams in the Witch House," starring Rupert Grint (Knock at the Cabin), The Rings of Power's Ismael Cruz Cordova, DJ Qualls (Supernatural), Nia Vardalos (The Curse of Bridge Hollow) and Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy). "Dreams" is written by Origins' Mika Watkins and directed by Twilight's Catherine Hardwicke.

For the final night of Cabinet of Curiosities, premiering on October 28, del Toro presents the theme of "Visitations." First up is "The Viewing," co-written and directed by Mandy's Panos Cosmatos with Aaron Stewart-Ahn. The cast includes RoboCop star Peter Weller alongside Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Sofia Boutella (Climax), Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Saad Siddiqui (Coroner) and Michael Therrialt (Locke and Key). The final episode of the anthology is titled "The Murmuring" and is written and directed by The Babadook's Jennifer Kent, based on an original story by del Toro. The short reunites Kent with The Babadook star Essie Davis, and also stars The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln and Hannah Galway (Under the Banner of Heaven).

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities premieres exclusively on Netflix beginning October 25. Subsequent episodes will air each night following until October 28, ahead of Halloween. Check out the trailer below: