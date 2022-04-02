Episodic anthology series have been back on the rise as of late, particularly in the horror genre. Shows like Black Mirror (2011-) attracted viewers because they didn’t have to commit to having to watch a full season in order, but could instead cherry-pick individual episodes that sounded interesting. This format is perfect for viewers with limited time or attention spans because it tells a complete tale in just one episode, compared to having to watch 8 episodes in order. The Twilight Zone was one of the first well-known anthology series and was popular enough to have three separate revivals, with the most recent one being produced and narrated by Jordan Peele.

Known best for his magical and horrific creature-features such as Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), The Shape of Water (2017), and Hellboy (2004), Guillermo Del Toro is no stranger to the entertainment industry. He recently signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix and has collaborated with them on projects like the Tales of Arcadia trilogy: Trollhunters (2016-2018), 3Below (2018-2019) and Wizards (2020). He also delivered a full-length feature film Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) and is currently working on a stop-motion film, Pinocchio. Most, if not all of his work naturally tends to have a combination of folklore, fairy tales, and horror.

This article will tell you everything you need to know (so far) about Del Toro’s latest project: Cabinet of Curiosities.

What is it Cabinet of Curiosities About?

A Cabinet of Curiosities is an old-timey concept, where people would collect unique and notable items to display. More times than not, the “cabinet” was actually more of a room, similar to how The Warrens, the real-life paranormal investigators played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring franchise, had a room in their house filled with possessed and cursed objects.

Now Guillermo Del Toro is presenting his own collection… of horrors! In interviews, he has brought up a book that he created called Guillermo Del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities: My Notebooks, Collections, and Other Obsessions contains an assortment of sketches, illustrations, and thoughts that have never been seen before. This memoir was published in 2013 and now Del Toro is working hard to produce the Netflix horror series alongside producers J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water) and Gary Ungar (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy).

Originally titled Guillermo Del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, each of the 8 episodes in this series will be created anthology-style, meaning each episode will have a completely different storyline and cast from the others.

Del Toro describes the series as genre-defining and meant to challenge traditional notions of horror, with two of the episodes being based on his own original short stories. While we don’t know exactly what these stories will be about yet, we can take a look at the impressive collection of well-known names and faces that we know are working on this series.

Is There a Trailer For Cabinet of Curiosities?

Not yet, unfortunately. At this point, any footage and most photos have been kept well under wraps. The only tangible imagery so far is the cover of Del Toro’s book, and a few of his sketches from within the book that depict some early designs of some of his famous characters.

When and Where Can I Watch Cabinet of Curiosities?

Netflix will be streaming the horror anthology sometime in 2022. Based on their upcoming release dates listed so far, it’s looking like it will be later in the year. October would make the most sense, considering it’s a horror series, but it’s possible they will release closer to December, when Guillermo Del Toro’s dark stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio will also be released on the streaming platform.

Who Is in the Cast of Cabinet of Curiosities?

While there will continue to be new additions to the cast who have yet to be announced, some of more well-known cast members consist of the following:

Andrew Lincoln

Essie Davis

Hannah Galway

Luke Roberts

F. Murray Abraham

Tim Blake Nelson

Demetrius Grosse

Crispin Glover

Ben Barnes

Peter Weller

Sofia Boutella

Rupert Grint

David Hewlett

Cabinet of Curiosities Episode Guide

This is the order of the episodes and who we know for certain will be involved with each so far. Some of these episodes do not yet have titles that have been released and will be referred to solely by their numerical order.

Episode 1

This will be one of the two episodes that will be based off of an original Guillermo Del Toro short story. It will be directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) and will feature Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life).

Episode 2: “The Autopsy”

Directed by David Prior (The Empty Man), this episode will star Luke Roberts (The Batman), F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), and Glynn Turman. Based on a short story by Michael Shea, the episode is written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight).

Episode 3

The second episode based on a short story by Del Toro, this will be written by Regina Corrado (The Strain) and directed by veteran cinematographer Guillermo Navarro (Pan’s Labyrinth). The cast includes Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?), Sebastian Roché, Demetrius Grosse (Lovecraft Country), and Elpidia Carrillo

Episode 4

The fourth episode will star Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone); it is based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft and written by Lee Patterson. The director is Keith Thomas, who is also the director for the upcoming remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter for Universal and Blumhouse.

Episode 5

Peter Weller (RoboCop) and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) make up the cast for the fifth episode. It will be directed by Panos Cosmatos and co-written with Aaron Stewart-Ahn who both worked together previously on Mandy.

Episode 6

The sixth episode will mark the second based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft and will be under the direction of Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke. It is written by Mika Watkins (Black Mirror) and will star Rupert Grint (The Servant).

Episode 7: “Graveyard Rats”

The seventh episode of Cabinet of Curiosities will star David Hewlett (Shape of Water). The episode is written by Henry Kuttner (The Twilight Zone) and will be directed by Vincenzo Natali (Cube, In the Tall Grass).

Episode 8: “Some Other Animal’s Meat”

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night), this episode is based on a short story by Emily Carroll and will be written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor). No cast members have been confirmed for the episode as of now.

Be sure to keep your eyes and ears open and check back here for any new information about the release date and any new actors to join the cast!

