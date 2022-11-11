The Cabinet of Curiosities may be closed for now, but there are other tales of terror lurking in the dark.

This Halloween saw the debut of an all-new horror anthology in the form of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. True to its name, the eight-part series featured a collection of macabre tales from a variety of directors, with del Toro serving as the overarching host. The anthology has been well received due to the variety of the stories involved and how it ties into del Toro's penchant for exploring the real horrors of the world. The fact that it led up to Halloween just happened to be the icing on top of the cake. While Cabinet of Curiosities has yet to receive a series renewal, there are plenty of other horror anthologies that fans can check out. Here's just a selection of sinister series that are up horror fans' alley.

Masters of Horror

Image via Showtime

The Masters of Horror series can be called the spiritual predecessor to Cabinet of Curiosities - especially given del Toro's connection to it. He was one of ten directors that series creator Mick Garris invited to dinner. The dinners grew to involve other horror icons such as Wes Craven, David Cronenberg, and even Ti West. Soon, most of them would write and/or direct hour-long installments in Garris' appropriately titled Masters of Horror anthology.

Many of the installments are based on short stories, including "Dance With The Devil" by Richard Matheson and "Valerie on the Stairs" by Clive Baker. And like Cabinet, they feature hallmarks of their director's style. Take the Season 1 finale "Imprint" from Takashi Miike. Keeping in line with Miike's penchant from swinging wildly from genre to genre, the episode features a romantic story that slowly grows more and more disturbing as time goes on. Showtime would shelve "Imprint" for its disturbing content, but Masters of Horror inspired another Garris-created TV show Fear Itself, along with a comic book adaptation from IDW Publishing.

Masters of Horror is available to stream on Tubi and Prime Video.

The Twilight Zone (2019)

Image via CBS All Access

Del Toro isn't the only horror director to become involved with an anthology series in recent years. Jordan Peele helped spearhead a revival of The Twilight Zone alongside Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez, which made its debut on the streamer formerly known as CBS All Access (now Paramount+). In addition to serving as an executive producer and penning the Season 2 episode "Downtime," Peele also served as the mysterious Narrator of The Twilight Zone - stepping into Rod Serling's shoes.

The Twilight Zone revival received mixed reviews upon its debut, but it is worth a watch. From episodes that explored the cost of fame, like "The Comedian" and "Ovation", to the remake of the classic episode "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet," these episodes stay true to the spirit of the original Zone. And like the various incarnations of the Zone, the revival features a star-studded cast including Steven Yeun, who would later star in Peele's sci-fi thriller Nope.

The Twilight Zone (2019) is available to stream on Paramount+.

Black Mirror

Cabinet of Curiosities isn't the only horror anthology that's debuted on Netflix. One of the most popular series on the streamer is Black Mirror, which takes a dark look at how technology can affect human beings' lives. Series creator Charlie Brooker threw down the gauntlet with the premiere episode "The National Anthem," where the Prime Minister of Britain (Rory Kinnear) is blackmailed into having sex with a pig. Yes, you read that right.

Other episodes continue to play out technological horrors, with "U.S.S. Callister" being a standout. That particular episode features Cristin Miloti as an ensign aboard the titular starship, who learns that she and the crew are actually clones of the programmer Robert (Jesse Plemons). "U.S.S. Callister" takes a darkly humorous and often horrific spin on the Star Trek mythos, while also exploring the toxic fantasies that can brew within fans' heads.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.

Deadtime Stories

Horror anthologies aren't just for adult viewers. Younger viewers have plenty of spooky series to check out, including Deadtime Stories. Based on the book series by Annette & Gina Cascone, the series features a babysitter (Jennifer Stone) who reads from the titular book to her young charges. Though Deadtime Stories is targeted to a teen audience, it still manages to keep the horrific elements intact in the book series - particularly in the third episode "The Witching Game," which tackles the urban legend of Bloody Mary. Part of that is due to Annette Cascone serving as the showrunner and penning all thirteen episodes. Though the show was short-lived, it's a great intro to horror for young adults.

Deadtime Stories is available to stream on Prime Video.

Just Beyond

Image via Disney+

Another young adult-skewing anthology series worth checking out is Just Beyond. Based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novels created by R.L. Stine, the anthology features eight separate stories involving witches, alternate dimensions, and curses gone horribly wrong. Unlike the other anthologies, Just Beyond is targeted toward a younger audience. It's also more comedic in nature - the episode "Which Witch" filters the trials and tribulations of adolescence into a world where witchcraft exists, and "Parents Are From Mars, Kids Are From Venus" is fairly self-explanatory. Stine is perhaps best known for his Goosebumps books, which spawned their own anthology television show; with Just Beyond he proves to be a persistent force in horror for young adults.

Just Beyond is available to stream on Disney+.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Image via Nickelodeon

The honor of "original horror anthology for young adults" definitely has to go to the Nickelodeon series Are You Afraid Of The Dark? The show centers around a group of teenagers known as the Midnight Society, who would meet around a campfire. Each member would tell the others a scary story, with the story playing out for the viewers. In a twist on convention, many of those stories would end happily - though there were still plenty of scares to be found. Are You Afraid of the Dark? became one of Nickelodeon's most popular series, even spawning a pair of revival series in 1999 and 2019 respectively.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is available to stream on Paramount+.

Tales from the Crypt

Image via HBO

Perhaps the most famous horror anthology series is Tales from the Crypt, based on the EC Comics series of the same name. While it is renowned for its decrepit host known as the Cryptkeeper and his bone-chillingly bad puns, it also was allowed to push the envelope in a way few series of its kind hadn't. Due to airing on HBO, Tales from the Crypt was free from network restrictions involving blood and nudity and took the chance to deliver some truly chilling tales. Like The Twilight Zone, it played host to a number of famous guest stars including Brad Pitt and Ewan McGregor. It also led to a number of spinoffs, including feature films like Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight and the animated Tales from the Cryptkeeper. Del Toro has been open about the influence EC Comics had on Cabinet of Curiosities, revealing that he read plenty of comics in his youth. "And I remember when I was a kid being very scared by Graham Ingels of EC Comics and by Jack Kirby’s Demon, his superhero/horror comic. It was full of really repugnant, perverse characters," he told the Austin Chronicle in an interview.