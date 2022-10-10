Guillermo del Toro is cracking his mind open in a new poster for the monster maker’s upcoming anthology series, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Tiny doors open on half of del Toro’s noggin with clues to the subject of each episode of the upcoming Netflix project. There’s a tube of paint, presumably pointing to “Pickman’s Model,” one of two stories by H.P. Lovecraft that are being adapted for the series, as well as a rat which seemingly alludes to “Graveyard Rats.” There’s also a medical tool that could be a reference to “The Autopsy,” and the most literal of them all, a key with the number “36” attached to it representing the show’s premiere episode “Lot 36.” At the bottom of it all, an octopus tentacle shoots out from the Academy Award-winning director’s neck, promising that the series will bring the monsters.

Unlike most of Netflix’s episodic productions that drop all at once and allow viewers to binge their content, Cabinet of Curiosities will be a slow burn, with two episodes landing each day over a four-day period from October 25 to October 28. It seems as though the streaming service is beginning to give this way of viewing a chance as a similar setup will be implemented for their upcoming third season of Unsolved Mysteries. As for Cabinet, it will feature eight different horror tales from the mind of del Toro and promises to chill audiences to the bone.

Along with stories from Lovecraft, the series will also feature narratives straight from del Toro, as well as other celebrated horror authors including Emily Carroll and Michael Shea. Each episode will feature a different cast, with the project drawing some big and recognizable names to their call sheet. Included will be Tim Blake Nelson, Martin Starr, Kate Micucci, F. Murray Abraham, Rupert Grint, Ben Barnes, Ismael Enrique Cruz Córdova, Eric André, Sophia Boutella, DJ Qualls, and more.

Image via Netfilx

Episodes will also have different directors with quite an impressive lineup stepping up to the plate to terrify audiences. The mind behind The Babadook, Jennifer Kent, adds her name to the directorial list alongside Ana Lily Amirpour of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, David Prior of The Empty Man, and Keith Thomas of Firestarter. Along with directing her installment, Kent also penned its teleplay, joining celebrated writers including Regina Corrado (Deadwood), David S. Goyer (the Blade and The Dark Knight trilogies), and Mandy co-writers Panos Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, whose scripts will unfold each terrifying tale.

See how many Easter Eggs you can spot in the Cabinet of Curiosities poster below.