If their plan was to make us curious, it’s working! Netflix has dropped two posters for episodes of its upcoming anthology series, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, and they’re equal parts intriguing and spooky. The event will be spread out over a four night period, so we’re presuming that more first looks will be headed our way as these two are centered around the theme of night one, “Scavengers.” Dropping on Tuesday, October 25, the posters give us an idea of what’s to come from the mind of del Toro.

The first story of the night will be the Tim Blake Nelson starring “Lot 36.” The poster reveals a dark and dismal room that’s giving us some major bottom-of-a-well vibes. In the center is a glowing pentagram with - you guessed it - a monster sprawled out in the center. Reminiscent of del Toro’s mind-bending creature-feature Pan’s Labyrinth, it comes as a surprise to no one that he would choose to kick off his four night engagement with a story surrounding a monster that only he could imagine.

While many of the other episodes will be adaptations of other projects, or fresh tales from different creative names, this one is from del Toro himself with a script penned by Regina Corrado (Deadwood). Keeping things even more in the monster maestro’s family, “Lot 36” was directed by Guillermo Navarro who holds credits as Pan’s Labyrinth and The Devil’s Backbone’s cinematographer. Along with Nelson, the episode will star Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), and Sebastian Roché (The Originals).

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

If you have a fear of the scurrying feet of rodents, the next poster may send a chill down your spine. Night two will introduce us to the story of “Graveyard Rats,” in which the image’s caption reveals that “a grave robber unearths more than he was bargaining for.” Taking front and center is a giant rat-zombie hybrid that appears ready to take a gruesome bite out of anyone it comes across. With eyes glowing like the moon and saliva dripping from its fangs, the giant creature is again something that could have only been dreamt up by del Toro and his creative partners.

This time around, the plot will be an adaptation of a bone-chilling short story by Henry Kuttner. Again bringing those who he knows best to work alongside him, del Toro invested in the help of his The Shape of Water star David Hewlett to help him tell his story. Another well known name in the horror genre, Vincenzo Natali, who served as the directorial eye behind projects including Cube, Cypher, and Splice, penned the screenplay and will direct “Graveyard Rats.”

Check out the posters for the premiere episodes, and keep your eyes peeled for more fresh looks at Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. You can catch the show's trailer below.