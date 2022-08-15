Prepare to enter a world that is "beautiful and horrible, at exactly the same time.” Netflix has announced the release dates for Cabinet of Curiosities, the upcoming horror anthology series from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The key word here being "release dates," as the eight-episode series will not be utilizing the familiar binge-style premiere like many other Netflix shows. The series is set to stagger the release across four days, starting on Friday, October 25 and going until Tuesday, October 28.

These releases will be a part of the Netflix & Chills Halloween event, which will see two episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities premiere on each of the four days, with the entire series being viewable on October 28. Each episode will contain what is described as "genre-defining stories" that go to every corner of the world of horror and will challenge the tropes and traditions that we hold about horror. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, and each one having a different cast and director. The directors attached to the project include Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), David Prior (The Empty Man), Vincenzo Natali (Splice), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Miss Bala), Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos) and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night).

“With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds,” said del Toro. “Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.” This staggered release is part of a new release strategy that Netflix is experimenting with, as seen with a fellow original series from the streaming service Stranger Things Season 4 was released in two parts.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Trailer Teases Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Anthology Starring Ben Barnes, F. Murray Abraham

Cabinet of Curiosities is created by del Toro, who serves as the series' co-showrunner alongside Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life). The duo also serves as executive producers alongside Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer. Del Toro also serves as host of the series.

del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will release during the four-day Netflix & Chills Halloween event taking place between October 25 and October 28. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming anthology series down below.