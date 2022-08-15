Netflix has announced the release dates of Cabinet of Curiosities, the upcoming horror anthology series from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The full eight-episode series will not be debuting together, however, as it will be staggered over four days, which falls in line with the streaming service's change in release strategy for its original content.

The series will release its first two episodes on Friday, October 25, with new episodes premiering until Tuesday, October 28. These releases will be a part of the Netflix & Chills Halloween event, which will see two episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities premiere on each of the four days, with the entire series being viewable on October 28. This staggered release is part of a new release strategy that Netflix is experimenting with, which was first reported to be a route that the streaming service would be going down back in April 2021. Originally reported by Small Screen, Netflix will be leaning closer to the strategy demonstrated by competitors like Prime Video and Disney+, who have seen great results by releasing their series in a weekly format following a multi-episode launch, such as the former's superhero series The Boys with its most recent fourth season premiering three episodes on the season's premiere and then having weekly releases for new episodes. Disney+ will continue to use this strategy with their upcoming Andor series, which will also premiere with three episodes before moving to a weekly release schedule.

Netflix is already starting to explore the idea of moving away from the binge-style release strategy with two of its reality shows The Circle and Too Hot To Handle releasing weekly back in April and June, respectively. The streaming service is still looking to retain some aspects of its old strategy that audiences have become accustomed to, as seen with the streaming service's other original series Stranger Things, which saw Season 4 being released in two parts, with the first seven episodes premiering together with the final two episodes coming a little over a month later.

Series creator del Toro also serves as the series' co-showrunner alongside Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), with both of them also acting as executive producers with Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer. Del Toro also serves as host of the series. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, with each one having a different cast and director. The directors attached to the project include Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), David Prior (The Empty Man), Vincenzo Natali (Splice), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Miss Bala), Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos) and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night). Del Toro provided a statement with the announcement of the release date, saying:

With 'Cabinet of Curiosities,' we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds. Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.

Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will release during the four-day Netflix & Chills Halloween event taking place between Friday, October 25, and Tuesday, October 28. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming anthology series down below.