Crónicas (2004) is certainly a movie that lingers in the back of the mind, and it’s not just because heavyweights like Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón helped produce it. Directed by Sebastián Cordero, the thriller takes viewers to Ecuador and tells its story through the eyes of TV reporter Manolo Bonilla (played by John Leguizamo in his first Spanish-language role). He’s in pursuit of his next big story, and this time it’s about a serial killer popularly known as the “Monster of Babahoyo.” However, what kicks off as your run-of-the-mill media hunt for ratings spirals into something far more sinister once Manolo is drawn into a dangerous game with Bible salesman, Vinicio (Damián Alcázar).

Perhaps the true beauty of Crónicas is that it’s not just a thriller, it’s equally a commentary on journalism ethics and the lengths that reporters would go to get that scoop. It’s one of those films that’ll make you wonder how much the media is willing to capitalize on people’s pain for the story of a lifetime. In that regard, the movie constantly has Leguizamo skillfully walking the line between hero and opportunist. Overall, the film is a collection of intense performances, unexpected twists, and a somewhat shady plot that keeps the questions flowing. Guillermo del Toro’s influence is palpable here, seeing as he’s the master of blending realism with suspense.

The Moral Dilemmas Behind John Leguizamo’s Intense Role in ‘Crónicas’

Typically known for donning the hat of the funny guy, John Leguizamo delivered quite the punch in his much darker role as Manolo Bonilla. He moves away from his usual smooth-talking, wise-cracking charm bringing a more layered intensity to the screen. Leguizamo’s character is a man willing to do just about anything to land the scoop that could shoot his career levels ahead. Manolo shows that there’s a thin line between opportunistic reportage and justice, constantly making users question how far he’d go to hunt down the truth.

Leguizamo makes it so that Manolo’s obsession with the Monster of Babahoyo is palpable — so much so that it drags him into morally ambiguous waters. Instead of doing things by the book, he begins to manipulate truths and even solicits the help of the accused killer, Vinicio, to get ahead. Even more skillful is how he captures the shift in motives, showing exactly how ambition can twist a person’s sense of right and wrong. In Crónicas, the deeper Manolo digs, the more reckless he becomes. When it comes down to the wire, viewers are left wondering whether he’s in it to catch a killer or get ahead in his career.

At the end of the day, what really makes Leguizamo stand out in this role is his signature charm. In his movies, he’s usually the guy you can’t help but like and in turn root for. So, in Crónicas, it’s almost as though he weaponizes this charm, making it hard for viewers to judge his character objectively. Despite this slight bias, he gets the message across, showing viewers what happens when ambition takes the front seat. The verdict? It’s a fascinating shift for the actor and makes the overall storyline more compelling.

How Guillermo del Toro’s Style Elevated ‘Crónicas’ Beyond the Usual Thriller

Guillermo del Toro's films are usually characterized by imaginative creatures and gothic vibes. Though Crónicas was spearheaded by Cordero, del Toro's distinct touch is still visible. Cordero delivered a gripping movie that moved past the realms of “simple crime thriller” to an in-depth examination of human nature; and though del Toro's style often blends reality and fantasy, Crónicas is grounded in real-world events with elements of that dark fairytale style creeping in.

His penchant for throwing in some social commentary is quite evident here too. In Crónicas, the hunt for this notorious serial killer is not just about catching him. It’s equally about the moral sacrifices made along the way. Admittedly, this is exactly where del Toro often makes his mark — he often finds a way to explore the gray areas of human nature. Just as it is in most of his films where the monsters are often more humane than humans themselves, Crónicas makes audiences wonder who’s the actual monster here — the killer or the reporter exploiting the story for a leg up? With this film, viewers have no choice but to look beyond what’s right in front of them, which is typical of del Toro’s work and no doubt a credit to his collection of projects.

