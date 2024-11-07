Guillermo del Toro has established himself as one of the most immersive horror directors, and it all started with a little-known horror film called Cronos. Premiering in 1992, the film is finally getting a 4K physical release that fans have been waiting for. The film already had a DVD release in 2003 from Lionsgate Home Entertainment for its 10th anniversary and contained some quality special features like del Toro’s commentary tracks. However, according to Fangoria, this new release will supply fans with even more supplementary material for the following film:

“When antiques dealer Jesús Gris (Luppi) discovers an ancient artifact, in the form of a golden mechanical scarab, he is unaware of the power it holds. Whilst the parasite inside the device grants eternal life to its new host, it also causes an extreme aversion to daylight and an unquenchable thirst for human blood. Desperate to claim the device for himself, a dying millionaire (played by Claudio Brook) and his brutish nephew (Perlman) are in hot pursuit.”

The new 4K restoration includes commentaries from Guillermo del Toro, Jason Wood, and producers Arthur H Gorson, Bertha Navarro, and Alejandro Springall. Other features include multiple interviews:

Interview with the director (2010, 60 mins): an archival interview with Guillermo del Toro

Interview with Guillermo del Toro (2010, 18 mins): an interview with the writer and director

Interview with Guillermo Navarro (2010, 13 mins): an interview with the film’s cinematographer

Interview with Ron Pearlman (2010, 7 mins): an interview with the actor who since Cronos has gone on to become one of Del Toro’s regular collaborators

Purchasers of this collectible will also get a 60-page book essay on the film as well as a fold-out poster containing fresh artwork from a film that has stood the test of time.

'Cronos' Is An Important Addition to Guillermo del Toro's Filmography

Close

Cronos may be one of Guillermo del Toro's more obscure entries, but it is a significant film to consider. Not only was the beginning of del Toro’s professional relationship with long-time star Ron Perlman, but is a celebrated entry into vampire films. As it was the Pan’s Labyrinth director’s first feature film, it got the attention of industry professionals and marked the beginning of a lucrative career in genre fiction.

All of this supplementary material just proves how much film fanatics are still collecting physical media. Older films like this are often not available on streaming and viewers would rather have it in their permanent collection than risk it being lost to the sands of time. Cronos is a classic and a precursor to a career full of heartfelt stories set in a heightened world. Viewers can pre-order Cronos through BFI.

Cronos (1993) A mysterious device designed to provide its owner with eternal life resurfaces after four hundred years, leaving a trail of destruction in its path. Release Date May 17, 1993 Director Guillermo del Toro Cast Federico Luppi , Ron Perlman , Claudio Brook , Margarita Isabel , Tamara Shanath

PRE-ORDER NOW