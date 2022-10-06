In a time when Guillermo del Toro is an Academy Award-winning director for films like The Shape of Water, it's hard to imagine that there was ever a time when he wasn't a legend. Del Toro is known for his fantastic monsters and love for creatures that are otherwise horrific or grotesque, with the backdrop of a story that is both frightening and compelling and putting them onscreen. He is a master of the practical special effect that, in today's computer-generated world, is so beautiful it could bring any cinephile to tears. Del Toro's mastery of practical effects transports you to the moments of your childhood that remind you of what made you love the movies from the beginning. But even then, it feels more profound than that. What makes del Toro's films so compelling, aside from the fantastic beasts?

As a storyteller, del Toro does not simply write a terrifying tale. Far from it. Del Toro brings the religion of his youth, politics of Latin-American culture, symbolism, and the fairytales of his childhood to the screen. He provides the viewer with a well-woven story that gives background to each character without haphazardly placing them just anywhere at any point in time. In so doing, he maintains an element of childlike wonder by including insects to aid his protagonists.

The only bad part? His earliest films are far less well-known and are thus, wildly underrated.

'Cronos' and Religion

Del Toro's first feature film, Cronos, is fantastic, giving an alternate form of creation to a monster that has long since been overdone while maintaining a sense of identity. A highly unconventional vampire story, the movie revolves around an older man named Jesús Gris (Federico Luppi) who unknowingly stumbles upon a device that would give him immortality and essentially age him backward. The "cronos" device looks like a golden scarab beetle when fully in function and uses blood engineered through machinery operated by a small bug. As Jesús gradually begins to age backward, he also begins to develop a craving for human blood. The film features a young Ron Perlman as one of its main antagonists, Angel de la Guardia. Shot in 1993, Cronos laid the foundation for del Toro's future films by weaving in elements that he would continue to use throughout his career, along with career-long collaborators Luppi (who is in the next two movies mentioned in this article) and Perlman, who would later be the titular star in Hellboy.

Cronos, in Greek mythology, is a titan that is the personification of time. He is depicted as an older man to illustrate the effect time has on everyone. The allegory here is evident because the machine is named "time" itself, but it's fascinating that the engineer of this "time machine" would then be a bug. Furthermore, the use of names like "Jesús" and "Angel de la Guardia," which in Spanish translates to "guardian angel," is purposeful and directly calls back to del Toro's religious upbringing as a Catholic.

Del Toro is an atheist, but his Catholic childhood is not far behind him. Cronos is one of the few vampire films of its time that did not depict vampires as blood-lusting demons. Instead, Jesús Gris, whose name means "Grey Jesus" in English, is a kind and loving family man. Although Jesús struggles with the immorality of his new lifestyle, in the end, he chooses his family's safety and sacrifices his own life for theirs.

'The Devil's Backbone,' Politics, and History

El Espinazo del Diablo, or The Devil's Backbone, is where we begin to see del Toro reference history. El Espinazo del Diablo is a ghost story that takes place during the Spanish Civil War at an orphanage. Specifically, it takes place in 1939. In contrast to Cronos, the main character of Diablo is a little boy named Carlos (Fernando Tielve) and the haunting apparition of a child that was once an orphan in the same facility. Throughout the film, Carlos processes both the cruelty of an over-lording caretaker and the overarching poverty of a country divided by ideology and war. Pretty heavy stuff.

The crux of the political allegory made in Diablo is that it is written by someone who knows what happens in history after its characters live, as well as the innocence of children. The children in the orphanage are aware that a war is occurring around them, but of course, they don't have a complete understanding. They do understand that the caretaker of the orphanage, Jacinto, who also grew up at the facility, is an abusive disciplinarian. Yet, they still obey him because they are children at an orphanage he maintains, but also because they're scared, almost like a dictator-almost reminiscent of the rule of Francisco Franco, which would begin the same year as this film in Spain.

'Pan's Labyrinth' and Fairytales

The final film in del Toro's criterion, El Laberinto del Fauno (or in English, Pan's Labyrinth), is the most widely recognized of the three. Laberinto is set chronologically, five years after Diablo, in the middle of Franco's rule. Laberinto tells the story of Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), who has moved with her pregnant mother to live with her inhumanly evil stepfather, Captain Vidal (Sergi López). Ofelia has an affinity for fairytales and enjoys reading them, even though she may be outgrowing them. On the way to her new stepfather's house, she encounters a fairy and later a labyrinth on the Captain's property. One night, the fairy leads her to a faun in the middle of the labyrinth. The faun tells her that he believes she is a princess that was separated from her family and that the separation happened so long ago that she forgot her past. Therefore, she must complete three complex tasks before the full moon to prove she is the princess. Ofelia accepts the challenge, excited about the possibility of escape. As Ofelia attempts to complete her tasks, a rebellion occurs around her, and her mother is bedridden by the pregnancy.

However, with each task being inherently dangerous, the duality of the faun is called into question. In one task, Ofelia is nearly cannibalized by The Pale Man, one of del Toro's most frightening creations, and while the faun warns her that she is going somewhere dangerous and gives her implicit instructions, he does not tell her the breadth of her consequences if she chooses not to follow them. The faun is undeniably creepy but is sometimes warm and protective, while at others vague and short-tempered. Interestingly, the faun and The Pale Man are portrayed by the same actor, which makes one wonder about the real-world intent of the casting.

Laberinto also calls into question the effect fantasy may have on how we process trauma. Ofelia is newly living with an utterly sociopathic man, and her protector, her mother, is weakened by her health. Although she may be too young to understand the depth of his callousness, she understands that her stepfather does not love nor care for her. For those moments, the distraction of her tasks is saving her from the dangerous home she has been brought to.

Regardless of the reality of the labyrinth, a core theme in Laberinto is how stories and fairytales can offer an escape to those in need of one and how they may shape a person. Guillermo del Toro once said, "I happen to believe that fantasy and stories have the same weight in shaping who we are than real things." Perhaps that's his greatest attribute and what distinguishes him from others. Del Toro has made a career expressing his feelings towards life's most complicated and painful topics through fantasy; beyond that, he has done so elegantly. He has created stories that appear unreal with real heart, real people, and really complicated issues in the center, never once losing his interests or culture. Del Toro has given us a career that consistently pursues passion without falter.