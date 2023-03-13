Guillermo Del Toro made Oscars history tonight, as he became the first person in the awards' history to win an Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Animated Feature. His adaption of Pinnochio took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, allowing the Mexican filmmaker to get to a place where no other director has been before. During his acceptance speech, Del Toro mentioned the following: "Animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre. Animation is ready to be taken to the next step. Keep animation in the conversation".

In Pinocchio, which was released on Netflix last year, Gregory Mann voices the titular puppet, who is eager to learn as much as he can about the world. After Geppetto's (David Bradley) son is lost during the war, the woodcarver spirals into a heavy depression, making him lose his job and his desire to enjoy the small things in life. After building a wooden puppet meant to represent the child he lost, the figure is given life by the Wood Sprite (Tilda Swinton). Geppetto is given a new life himself, when he gets the opportunity to raise a kid who is very different to the one that came before him, allowing to gain a different perspective about the time he has left on this Earth.

Swinton also voices the role of Death in the film, as Pinocchio is sent to the afterlife multiple times throughout the story. In Del Toro's version, Death is depicted as a Chimera with the face of a human, the horns of a cape buffalo, the body of a lion, and the wings of an eagle. The voice cast of the movie also includes Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe, Cate Blanchett as Spazzatura and Ron Perlman in the role of Podestà. Most of the star-studded cast had already worked with Del Toro in other projects, with Pinocchio giving the actors the chance of a reunion with the filmmaker.

Image via Netflix

The Other Film That Allowed the Record to Be Broken

Del Toro won his Academy Award for Best Director and the one for Best Picture due to his work on his 2017 film, The Shape of Water. Starring Sally Hawkins as Elisa, the movie told the story of a mute woman who fell in love with an anthropomorphic amphibian creature (played by Doug Jones). Elisa comes up with a plan to help the creature escape from the secret government facility where he was kept, but the authorities didn't want the being they considered a monster to roam freely in the outside world. After Colonel Richard Strickland (Michael Shannon) shoots both Elisa and the creature, the amphibian man kills him and takes Elisa underwater with him. The woman is brought back to life, and they are implied to live happily ever after.

