The Big Picture Director Guillermo del Toro's Dr. Frankenstein film boasts a massively talented cast, including Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, and Charles Dance who can be seen in a new image.

The film is expected to closely follow the novel by Mary Shelley, capturing the dark themes and atmosphere of the original story.

Jacob Elordi, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery are also part of the impressive cast, with Isaac playing the role of Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

They're alive! The cast of director Guillermo del Toro's Dr. Frankenstein film, that is. This impromptu shot gives a look at the majority of the massively talented cast del Toro has assembled, including Mia Goth (X), Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis), Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones). A late 2025 release is expected for Dr. Frankenstein, which will land on Netflix.

Del Toro's Frankenstein film is expected to closely follow the novel of Mary Shelley, whose themes and overall atmosphere certainly align with that of the director and his films. All of del Toro's films, however, have their own distinct style and flavor, and he will undoubtedly be doing that with this film as well. The classic story follows Dr. Victor Frankenstein, who instills life into his grotesque and macabre creation, The Monster. Eventually, the novel captures the ugly nature and insticts of mankind itself.

Who Else Stars in del Toro's 'Frankenstein' Film?

While this amazing photo shows the majority of del Toro's cast, it's not quite the entire impressive ensemble he's gathered. Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) was recently cast to replace Andrew Garfield in the role of Frankenstein's Monster. The film will also star Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (Ahsoka), David Bradley (Game of Thrones), and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth). In all, this is quite the cast to bring one of the most iconic stories to life (literally).

At the moment, not all the roles are known. Isaac will be playing the role of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, the man responsible for the eponymous creation. While the rest of the cast's roles may not be known (excluding Elordi), it's hard to imagine this talent will have much difficulty bringing del Toro's vision to life. Frankenstein marks another collaboration for del Toro and both Waltz and Bradley, who worked with the director previously on his Academy Award-winning film, Pinocchio.

What Other Projects Has del Toro Worked On?

One of Hollywood's busiest and most celebrated directors, del Toro always has several projects in motion at a time. The director has recently been involved with his Netflix series, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, which is an eight-episode series that brings to life some of the director's most vivid horror stories. His other most recent credits include Pinocchio and Nightmare Alley, which stars Bradley Cooper and has some of the gothic flare that will likely be present in Frankenstein. Some of del Toro's most celebrated films include Pan's Labyrinth, 2005's Hellboy and its sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and Best Picture winner The Shape of Water.

Check out the cast photo above, and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on del Toro's Frankenstein film.