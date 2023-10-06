The Big Picture Guillermo del Toro is finally getting the chance to make his long-awaited adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, a project he's been wanting to do for 50 years.

The cast of the film, which includes Andrew Garfield, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac, now also includes Christoph Waltz, who will add an extra edge to the already fantastic core group.

Del Toro's passion for monsters and his ability to infuse them with something more than just horror make him the perfect director to take on Frankenstein, and he will also be writing the screenplay for the film.

The cast of Guillermo del Toro's long-in-the-works adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein keeps adding more A-list talent to the mix. At Collider's 10th anniversary IMAX 3D screening of Pacific Rim, the director was in attendance for an exclusive Q&A after the film during which he was asked about what film is next on his list. While discussing the forthcoming horror film, he briefly ran through the cast including the previously mentioned Andrew Garfield, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac as well as one newcomer who hadn't yet appeared in reports - Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz.

"I'm doing Frankenstein. We're working on it. We start shooting in February, and it's a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn't have done 10 years ago. Now I'm brave or crazy enough or something, and we're gonna tackle it. It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we’re working on it."

Waltz, of course, recently linked up with the director on his stop-motion darling Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio where he played the ruthless Count Volpe. Beyond that connection, he's a fantastic actor known primarily for his ability to play villains like the iconic Nazi Hans Landa from Inglourious Basterds or the menacing Regus Patoff in his recent series The Consultant. That said, he's also brought life to some genuinely likable characters like Dr. King Schultz from Django: Unchained. It's unknown what role he, or most of the cast for that matter, will play, but Waltz adds an extra edge to Frankenstein's already fantastic core group.

Del Toro Is the Perfect Person to Tackle 'Frankenstein'

Frankenstein has been a passion project for del Toro who has been weighing an adaptation for years now and previously called the original story his "favorite novel in the world." He's the perfect director to take on such a project too. Del Toro loves his monstrous creatures that he can infuse with something more than horror, whether that's in the 2017 Best Picture winner The Shape of Water or 2006's Pan's Labyrinth. The aforementioned Pinocchio might be the best example of this. His rendition of the classic puppet tale is a darker one that fully understands its similarities to Frankenstein, especially with how Gepetto plays God to try and resurrect his son in a less-than-human form.

In addition to directing, del Toro is also writing the screenplay for Frankenstein and will undoubtedly bring his own twist on the legendary gothic tale while keeping its core foundation about a monster that isn't as monstrous as he seems. The project is being developed at Netflix where he previously brought to life Pinocchio as well as his successful horror anthology Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. He'll reunite with renowned composer and frequent collaborator Alexandre Desplat for the score and also produce with another usual partner of his Gary Ungar. With a team and cast coming together, everything is falling into place for the highly-anticipated project to begin filming in February.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on del Toro's Frankenstein adaptation. Check out the moment below: