Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is one step closer to becoming a reality, with the filmmaker announcing that filming for his next project has begun through his social media accounts. With a selfie standing in the middle of a snowy field, Del Toro has let audiences know that cameras are now rolling for the latest adaptation of the timeless story written by Mary Shelley. Frankenstein will mark del Toro's first film since Pinnochio was released, as the filmmaker sets his version of the monster story apart from previous adaptations thanks to his signature visual style and love for unsolved mysteries.

Frankenstein has remained a passion project for del Toro for some time, and the Mexican filmmaker has finally gathered a powerful cast to bring the story to life. Jacob Elordi recently replaced Andrew Garfield in the role of the monster, joining Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz as part of the cast. Isaac is set to play Doctor Victor Frankenstein himself, as the scientist pushes the boundaries between life and death with his unconventional experiments. The rest of the film's characters haven't been revealed yet, and judging by the cold locations the director has visited while scouting for places to film, it looks like Doctor Frankenstein and his creation's story will be set in a distant and mysterious place.

Guillermo del Toro wrote the film himself, based on the classic story created by Mary Shelley. The director has also written the screenplays of some of his biggest movies, including The Shape of Water (alongside Vanessa Taylor) and Crimson Peak (with Matthew Robbins). Taking into account how the filmmaker's previous stories tend to look at monsters and mysterious creatures through a human perspective, there's no way of telling how he'll portray Frankenstein's monster. The whole town might hate what the scientist has come up with in his lab, but just like with the creature from The Shape of Water, there might be more to Elordi's character's story than meets the eye.

The Impressive Cast of 'Frankenstein'

Guillermo del Toro is used to working with some of the industry's biggest stars, and Frankenstein won't be the exception. Jacob Elordi was recently praised for his performance in Saltburn, after he gained popularity for portraying Nate Jacobs in the successful television series, Euphoria. On the other hand, Oscar Isaac has taken on a wide variety of major roles in both Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while also finding himself involved in projects as intimate as Scenes from a Marriage. The performers will join Goth, Waltz and Charles Dance as Guillermo del Toro creates his own version of a timeless tale.