Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage) is putting on a rousing scientific presentation in a brand-new image for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein. Set to rise from the slab and stumble onto Netflix alongside the rest of the streamer’s sprawling catalog of content later this year, the movie is the latest cinematic take on Mary Shelley’s 1818 classic gothic novel of the same name. The film will feature Isaac in the titular role of the mad doctor who believes in creating life from death, with Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) stomping into the role of Frankenstein’s monster. The Kissing Booth franchise alum’s presence in the movie hints at del Toro’s take being a bit different from what we’ve seen in the past, as we’re sure the director won’t fully waste the actor’s good looks on a zombie-fied monster with bolts in his neck — or maybe he will. Who knows?

In today’s fresh image, Isaac appears as Victor Frankenstein, as he addresses a room packed with an audience, presumably about science stuff. Netflix and del Toro’s dip into one of the most iconic monster stories in history looks like it will stay true to the time period in which it was originally set, with Isaac wearing a very-of-the-time black vest overtop a puffy white shirt. In his hand, the Dune star holds a glass container of some sort, undoubtedly holding one of the secrets behind bringing the undead to a roaring and chaotic life.

As can be expected, del Toro’s latest sci-fi monster feature has signed on some of the biggest names in the biz with Elordi and Isaac joined by a call sheet that includes Mia Goth (Infinity Pool), Lars Mikkelsen (Face to Face), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds), Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Ralph Ineson (The First Omen), David Bradley (the Harry Potter film series) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth).

Guillermo del Toro’s Latest Team-Up with Netflix