The Big Picture Guillermo del Toro has shared a new image from the set of his Frankenstein adaptation.

The new image indicates that del Toro's adaptation may be among the few to faithfully capture Mary Shelley's original work.

Frankenstein does not yet have a release date and is currently filming.

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro is finally bringing his long-awaited Frankenstein adaptation to life, with filming currently underway. As the film continues into production, the filmmaker recently shared a behind-the-scenes image from the movie on his official X account featuring himself alongside cinematographer Dan Laustsen on the set of what looks to be an iconic setting from the original story.

While the image does not provide any further details from the upcoming project, it does notably feature cast members covered in snow on the set of what appears to be a ship. It remains unknown how closely the film will follow the novel by Mary Shelley, but the original story does feature an overarching narrative from the point of view of the character Captain Walton, who meets the infamous scientist and his monster during a voyage to the Arctic. Should the upcoming adaptation follow this angle of the story, then it would be among the few to faithfully capture Shelley’s original vision of the terrifying tale.

Based on the classic science fiction horror novel of the same name, Frankenstein will center on the titular scientist, who aims to create life, resulting in the formation of a terrifying creature. The film stars Oscar Isaac as the film’s titular character, with Jacob Elordi attached as the infamous monster. Mia Goth also stars in the film alongside Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson.

Guillermo del Toro’s Passion Project Finally Comes Alive

Image via Guillermo Del Toro

Any fan of del Toro’s work knows about the extensive list of unproduced films he has been attached to. Among them for the longest time was an adaptation of Frankenstein, which has been a long-gestating passion project from him. However, following the success of his Academy Award-winning adaptation of Pinocchio for Netflix, which was also originally in development hell, it should come as no surprise that he would eventually find his way back to Frankenstein. Of course, with over a hundred years of film adaptations, it will be interesting to see how del Toro’s vision will stand out among some of cinema’s most iconic versions of the character. However, with his passion for the original story, alongside an established vision for gothic storytelling, horror fans may be in for another instant classic from the acclaimed filmmaker when Frankenstein comes to life on Netflix.

No release date for the upcoming Frankenstein film has been revealed yet, but it will likely debut sometime next year. Check out the official behind-the-scenes image from the film above. You can watch del Toro's Pinocchio on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX