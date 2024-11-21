This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It's been a while since we entered a movie theater to check out a live-action project from Guillermo Del Toro, but this week the Oscar-winning director took to BlueSky to confirm that his next project is hitting the big screen in 2025. Del Toro's version of Frankenstein had already scored a Netflix distribution, but the streamer decided that the project is worth a theatrical run so that viewers have the best experience possible with the famous monster. A specific release window is yet to be announced, and del Toro didn't specify if it would only be getting a limited theatrical run, as is required to qualify for the Academy Awards. The news was paired with the first-look at the film, which Vanity Fair shared in their 2025 preview piece, which underscores that, once again, production design will be a standout, as is common with del Toro's projects.

The story Frankenstein's monster is pretty well-known across the world: a doctor with a God complex decides to experiment with a re-animated body and the result is catastrophic. There are several versions of this story in cinema, TV and literature, but Del Toro's version is sparking viewers' curiosity not only because of the filmmaker's excellent track record, but because Del Toro tends to put his own macabre spin on tales, as he did in 2022's Pinnochio and other fairy-tale like stories like Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Del Toro teased that his version of Frankenstein will be closer to his other title, Crimson Peak, in the sense that he plans to play up the Gothic horror elements. He stated: “Gothic romance was born partially out of the fascination with ruins. Sometimes they’re more beautiful than the building complete because it’s the clash of creation and destruction.”