The works of Guillermo del Toro are often so intricate with narrative layers and imaginative visuals that they keep your mind preoccupied for days after you watch them. His unmade projects are similarly compelling to one’s cranium. The likes of his unrealized adaptations of The Hobbit or At the Mountains of Madness are impossible not to ruminate on, especially since del Toro clearly exhibited such dedication for each of these movies. Among those productions that never got off the ground was his take on The Haunted Mansion. Despite being in development for years and being a passion project for del Toro, this cinematic vision of the classic Disney theme park attraction would never see the light of day.

The saga of this movie began not just in 2010, but at the 2010 edition of the San Diego International Comic-Con. At the very end of a panel dedicated to Disney's Tron: Legacy, Guillermo del Toro made an unexpected appearance to announce that he would be working on a Haunted Mansion movie for the Mouse House. This was a momentous event for several reasons, including how this was the first project del Toro was attached to in the wake of parting ways of The Hobbit.

Though this project was in its most nascent stages, del Toro already had a vision for the project, one that entailed it being family-friendly but also living up to the terrifying images of the original ride. Del Toro also wanted to make the Hatbox Ghost from the ride a critical figure in the movie. This occasion also allowed del Toro a chance to note that The Haunted Mansion ride was a go-to place for him to get cheered up while remarking on how he's set aside a room in his house for memorabilia from the ride. At this juncture, del Toro was only set to be a writer, but there was already a possibility of him directing while both the filmmaker and Disney openly admitted that The Haunted Mansion would take a while to ferment. Del Toro and screenwriter Matthew Robbins wanted to polish the story for as long as possible while the former figure wanted to pore over the designs of the various ghosts.

RELATED: 10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by Guillermo Del Toro

Disney hiring Guillermo del Toro for a Haunted Mansion movie in 2010 was indicative of the weird transitional place the studio was in at this time. At the dawn of this decade, Disney needed new franchises and it was especially looking for lucrative brands that it perceived as resonating with “boys.” That’s why 2010 for Disney was heavily oriented around would-be franchises Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and Tron: Legacy. Meanwhile, the Mouse House had only recently bought Marvel and it wouldn’t be able to release Marvel Cinematic Universe movies until 2012 while the Lucasfilm purchase was still two years away. This studio needed big blockbusters and, at this moment, executives were especially concerned with getting projects rolling that could hold extra sway over dudes. While del Toro’s interest in The Haunted Mansion clearly had existed for years, Disney’s excitement over getting his film adaptation of this ride into its production pipeline was no doubt informed by the same desires that led Disney to spend north of $210 million on a Lone Ranger movie.

Image via Disney+

After this announcement, del Toro went off to direct the blockbuster epic Pacific Rim. This kept up his attention for a couple of years, but even when this project was deep in post-production, the man behind Pan's Labyrinth hadn't lost track of his Haunted Mansion movie. By August 2012, del Toro revealed he'd just turned in a new script and that Disney had responded warmly to the screenplay. Interestingly, he noted that, at the time, one obstacle was that Disney wanted del Toro direct, but the filmmaker didn't want to commit to a new project until he was done with Pacific Rim. While Haunted Mansion was still stuck in development, it was at least being actively worked on.

In 2013, del Toro offered another update on the project, this one a bit more discouraging. In addition to confirming that he wouldn't be directing the film, he noted that the project had struggled to score an additional screenwriter. He also noted that there were challenges stemming from conflicts between how Disney wanted the production to get produced as quickly as possible while del Toro was busy in the near future. While it didn’t sound like this take on Haunted Mansion was collapsing, per se, it didn’t sound promising that this was the status of the project after three years of development.

At the start of 2015, though, it seemed like The Haunted Mansion was taking a massive step towards existing when news broke that Ryan Gosling was set to star in the film. With this news, it was also revealed that del Toro was back to being the planned director for the blockbuster. There was no word at the time on who Gosling would portray, while it also appeared that another obstacle had been cleared: D.V. DeVincentis was now onboard as an additional screenwriter. At this moment, it looked like del Toro’s vision for The Haunted Mansion was finally on firm ground.

That was certainly the impression conveyed by producer Brigham Taylor in 2016. This man, a fixture of Disney movies, clarified in an interview that year that The Haunted Mansion was still a priority for the studio, but that everyone involved was taking time to get the project right. Plus, Taylor also noted that del Toro was a busy guy and that getting the proper script to correlate with his schedule was also a factor behind why it was taking so long to crack this new Haunted Mansion. In his comments, Taylor confirmed that, while he wasn’t officially committed to doing so, Disney would want del Toro to direct whatever script he and the studio settled on for The Haunted Mansion.

After this, things went quiet regarding The Haunted Mansion. It’s never been confirmed if Gosling ever officially signed on for the movie and, at any rate, his calendar filled up with projects like Blade Runner 2049 and First Man. Guillermo del Toro also got very busy, particularly with The Shape of Water, his eventual Oscar winner for Best Picture. Disney was also preoccupied with its newest fascination for live-action family movies; remakes of classic animated Disney titles. With its key creative players and financier becoming busy with other projects, del Toro’s Haunted Mansion began to fade into the background.

At the end of 2018, del Toro listed The Haunted Mansion on Twitter as one of several screenplays he’d written that had never resulted in a completed movie. This was far from an ideal update for those who were still clinging to hope that maybe the movie could still happen. A few months later, del Toro began to kick his first directorial effort after The Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley, into high gear. It was clear now that del Toro’s schedule would be filled up for the next few years, making it even more unlikely he would dedicate time to The Haunted Mansion in the near future.

In August 2020, a decade after it was first announced, the death knell was rung for del Toro’s Haunted Mansion. Katie Dippold was now in charge of penning a brand-new screenplay for a modern Haunted Mansion movie. While the del Toro Haunted Mansion spent years in development, this new take on the production moved with enormous speed and began shooting under the direction of filmmaker Justin Simien just 14 months after it was first announced.

The quick turnaround time on this project seems to be, much like hiring del Toro to direct Haunted Mansion back in 2010, a reflection of where Disney is as a studio. The trend of remaking animated Disney classics as live-action tentpoles has been lucrative, but there’s a finite source of those titles that’s quickly getting depleted. Big-screen Star Wars movies are on hiatus and Disney has failed to launch a new original franchise that isn’t anchored by a Jedi or superhero in years. Disney now appears to be turning to theme park rides as a go-to well for source material for blockbuster movies. This is why movies based on Big Thunder Mountain, Space Mountain, and Tower of Terror, among others, are all in active development at the Mouse House.

This explains why The Haunted Mansion is getting brought back to life so quickly, but it is gravely disappointing that this shift in Disney’s blockbuster priorities resulted in a Guillermo del Toro passion project biting the dust. The fact that the filmmaker has been incredibly busy with other movies like Nightmare Alley and Pinocchio, though, does take the sting off him never getting to realize his unique vision for what a Haunted Mansion movie could be. Del Toro’s works will be fueling the imagination of moviegoers for years to come, and the same can be said over speculation over what his unmade movies like The Haunted Mansion could’ve looked like.