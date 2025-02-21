There are certain elements that people have come to expect from a comic-book movie; a spectacular climax, certain story beats or shots that are pulled directly from the comics, and scenes that lead directly into a sequel or an entire cinematic universe, if you're lucky. Another staple? The reboot. Countless superheroes have seen multiple iterations on the big screen, and this year is no different, with new versions of Superman and The Fantastic Four set to hit theaters. One character, however, has been rebooted twice — and the results have been far from flattering, and that's Hellboy.

Mike Mignola's hellish hero first made it to the big screen, courtesy of Guillermo del Toro in the director's chair and Ron Perlman bringing the self-proclaimed "World's Greatest Paranormal Investigator" to life. The first Hellboy was critically well-received, and commercially it did well enough to earn a sequel in 2008 with Hellboy: The Golden Army. It's been almost two decades since The Golden Army hit theaters, and given how the Hellboy reboots have been received, it's probably time that del Toro completes his trilogy.

Guillermo del Toro Would Have Ended His ‘Hellboy’ Trilogy on an Apocalyptic Note

Hellboy: The Golden Army ends on the most tantalizing of notes: after stopping the titular Golden Army from wiping out all of mankind, Hellboy decides to quit the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Development, followed shortly by his pyrokinetic girlfriend Liz Sherman (Selma Blair) and psychic merman Abe Sapien (Doug Jones). On top of this, Liz reveals to Hellboy that she's pregnant with twins. Del Toro would finally reveal his vision for a third Hellboy movie during a Reddit AMA in 2014, which would have featured Hellboy coming to terms with his demonic nature — and potentially kickstarting the end of the world:

Well, you know, we don’t have that movie on the horizon, but the idea for it was to have Hellboy finally come to terms with the fact that his destiny, his inevitable destiny, is to become the beast of the Apocalypse, and having him and Liz face the sort of, that part of his nature, and he has to do it, in order to be able to ironically vanquish the foe that he has to face in the 3rd film. He has to become the beast of the Apocalypse to be able to defend humanity, but at the same time, he becomes a much darker being.

This description sounds like it would have been the perfect way to close out del Toro's trilogy. It brings things full circle with Hellboy embracing his demonic nature, and it also has roots in the comics, specifically Hellboy: The Storm and the Fury by Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo which saw him battling the goddess of magic Nimue and giving his own life in the process. Knowing del Toro, any potential death scene would have been heartbreaking — the man does love his monsters. But del Toro didn't return to direct a third film, leading to a Hellboy reboot in 2019 and another reboot with last year's Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Guillermo del Toro's ‘Hellboy’ Movies Managed To Find the Perfect Blend Between the Comics and an Original Story