The Big Picture Guillermo del Toro's ability to combine genres led to the success of "Pan's Labyrinth", resonating with mature fantasy fans globally.

Despite its financial underperformance, "The Devil's Backbone" is now considered an underrated, emotionally charged film deserving rediscovery.

While "Pacific Rim" became del Toro's highest-grossing film, the franchise struggled without his unique artistic vision, led to an early close.

There aren’t many filmmakers working today whose career trajectories have been as dramatic as Guillermo del Toro. Although he started his filmography working on low budget independent horror films, del Toro has launched successful franchises and won multiple awards for his work. The consistency of quality within del Toro’s projects has earned him a strong following from both audiences and film critics; he has taken advice from some of the industry's finest filmmakers and succeeded in multiple genres.

While not all of his films are of the same scale, del Toro’s film succeeded thanks to strong word-of-mouth. While some of his exciting projects have not come to fruition, del Toro’s ability to innovate within the medium suggests that he will continue to find enthusiasm for his upcoming films. In addition to their critical acclaim, many of del Toro’s films have been breakout financial hits. Here are the ten highest grossing Guillermo del Toro movies.

10 ‘The Devil’s Backbone’ (2001)

Worldwide gross: $6,459,020

While it showed his ability to merge fantasy and history together, The Devil’s Backbone was one of del Toro’s few box office disappointments. Although the film was released in his home country of Spain to great acclaim, The Devil’s Backbone failed to even make $6.5 million at the global box office on a budget of $4.5 million. While some of del Toro’s films have been surprising global hits, The Devil’s Backbone did not get significant exposure outside its limited release.

A film’s box office performance is not always an indicator of its quality, and The Devil’s Backbone is a thoroughly underrated film that has been appreciated in hindsight. Despite its disappointing theatrical rollout, the film is ripe for rediscovery for fans of del Toro’s more widely known projects. It’s among the scarier and more emotional films he ever directed.

9 ‘Mimic’ (1997)

Worldwide gross: $25,514,479

While his 1993 directorial debut Cronos was a relatively small scale independent production, Mimicshowed del Toro’s capabilities working on a major studio production. Produced by Miramax Films, Mimic allowed del Toro to work alongside major Hollywood stars, including Mira Sorvino, Josh Brolin, and F. Murray Abraham. Despite the high profile talent attached, Mimic was still a box office disappointment, as it only earned $25 million at the global box office on a budget of $30 million.

While the experience making the film was likely a disappointing one, Mimic taught del Toro the importance of retaining artistic control over his films and not falling under the influence of studio executives. As a filmmaker, del Toro works best when he is free from creative restraints. Despite the lackluster response that Mimic received from critics, del Toro’s director’s cut has been praised as a significant improvement.

8 ‘Nightmare Alley’ (2021)

Worldwide gross: $37,537,773

Loosely inspired by both the 1946 novel of the same name and a 1947 film adaptation, Nightmare Alleyshowed del Toro could generate enthusiasm for very dark subject material that would generally turn away audiences. The disturbing neo-noir horror film may have only grossed over $37 million at the global box office, but it's an impressive total considering how non-commercial the film’s disturbing themes are. Critical response was also strong, as Nightmare Alley earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

With a massive budget of $60 million, Nightmare Alley was seen as a mild box office disappointment upon its initial debut. However, Nightmare Alley was almost immediately heralded as a future cult classic among genre enthusiasts. A successful re-release of the film in black-and-white indicated that many audiences had discovered it through word-of-mouth following its debut on streaming services.

7 ‘Crimson Peak’ (2015)

Worldwide gross: $74,966,854

There’s perhaps no better evidence of del Toro’s ability to merge genres than his 2015 Gothic drama, Crimson Peak. Although it was ostensibly marketed as a haunted house horror film, Crimson Peak took audiences by surprise due to the romantic storyline at its center. It’s arguably one of the most sincere and emotional projects that del Toro has ever worked on, but unfortunately, it didn’t endear general viewers. Grossing less than $75 million at the global box office on a budget of $55 million, Crimson Peak likely lost money when considering its advertising costs.

While del Toro’s name was certainly a drawing factor, Crimson Peak’s underperformance suggested that Charlie Hunnam was not a major box office draw. The failure of Hunnam’s star turn in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword subsequently indicated that fans of his Sons of Anarchy work weren’t following his big screen roles.

6 ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ (2006)

Worldwide gross: $83,850,267

Arguably the most critically acclaimed film of del Toro’s career thus far, Pan’s Labyrinthrode a wave of award season nominations to become a surprising box office success. While the dark fantasy film tackled serious topics like war, loss, and systematic hatred, the influence of magical realism ensured that Pan’s Labyrinth was never without hope. Grossing over $83 million at the global box office, Pan’s Labyrinth clearly resonated with viewers that appreciated its mature approach to the fantasy genre.

While it was never going to be a major blockbuster, Pan’s Labyrinth showed that del Toro could sustain enthusiasm for less commercial projects. It’s notable that del Toro took a break between making larger budget superhero films to work on this small, intimate character drama that earned six Academy Award nominations, including wins for Best Cinematography, Best Makeup, and Best Art Direction.

5 ‘Hellboy’ (2004)

Worldwide gross: $99,823,958

While comic book adaptations had been booming at the box office thanks to the success of the Spider-Man and X-Men franchises, Hellboyfailed to reach the same box office heights as other superhero movies in the early 21st century. Grossing less than $100 million at the global box office with a budget of $60 million, Hellboy struggled to connect with audiences outside the core readership of Mike Mingola’s acclaimed comic book series.

While the film was embraced by comic fans who appreciated del Toro’s blend of fast-paced action and genuinely disturbing horror elements, Hellboy’s financial underperformance showed the challenges of adapting a more niche comic series. The titular character lacked the same brand recognition as the heroes of Marvel and DC, and may have struggled with engaging with an audience that was unfamiliar with the source material.

4 ‘Blade II’ (2002)

Worldwide gross: $154,338,601

While the 1998 original is responsible for kicking off the modern superhero era, its 2002 sequel Blade IIbecame the highest grossing film in the Blade franchise. Grossing over $154 million at the global box office, Blade II succeeded by giving the audience more of what they wanted; there was more action, more vampires, and more quips from Wesley Snipes as the titular character. While R-Rated comic book movies like Joker and Deadpool have succeeded in recent years, the Blade franchise got there first.

While he had less creative control over the film in comparison to his other projects, the success of Blade II had a lot to do with del Toro’s unique perspective on the character. It’s sequel, 2004’s Blade: Trinity, earned far less enthusiastic reviews and a much lower box office total, bringing the franchise to a close.

3 ‘Hellboy II: The Golden Army’ (2008)

Worldwide gross: $168,319,243

While the original film had been a box office disappointment, Hellboy II: The Golden Army significantly outperformed its predecessor thanks to a stronger marketing campaign and more enthusiastic reviews. Despite its comparative success, Hellboy II: The Golden Army was still a box office disappointment, as its $168 million global box office sum was based on a budget of $85 million. Given the film’s inability to recount its significant additional costs, all plans for a third entry in the series were canceled.

The film’s underperformance was highly disappointing for del Toro’s fans, considering how significantly it improved upon the first film in terms of characterization, actor, and narrative focus. However, the Hellboy franchise has always struggled at the box office. An R-Rated 2019 reboot that lacked del Toro’s involvement was a commercial failure that suggested the character simply wasn’t well-suited for the big screen.

2 ‘The Shape of Water’ (2017)

Worldwide gross: $195,790,794

While his attempts at franchise vehicles had largely underperformed, The Shape of Waterproved that del Toro could appeal to mass market audiences by telling wholly unique stories. While an aquatic, R-Rated romantic period piece seems like the least commercial concept imaginable, The Shape of Water earned over $195 million at the global box office. The film has been backed by positive reviews since its debut at the Venice Film Festival, and rode a wave of acclaim to become one of the breakout hits of the 2017 fall season.

While financial success cannot always be attributed to box office success, The Shape of Water became one of the highest-grossing Best Picture winners in the last decade. With additional Oscar trophies for Best Director, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design, The Shape of Water became one of the rare fantasy films that dominated the award season.

1 ‘Pacific Rim’ (2013)

Worldwide gross: $411,002,906

While it may not have initiated the sprawling franchise that it had intended, Pacific Rimbecame del Toro’s highest grossing film to date, in large part thanks to its success in international markets. Despite a worldwide box office total of over $411 million, Pacific Rim’s financial success is up for debate considering its significant budget of $190 million. Nonetheless, its impressive that the film was able to attract a strong following considering its release in the franchise-packed summer of 2013, which included sequels like Iron Man 3, Despicable Me 2, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Fast & Furious 6.

It was clearly the strong artistic vision that was responsible for the film’s success, as the Pacific Rim franchises died without del Toro’s involvement. Del Toro did not return to direct the 2018 sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising, which became a critical and commercial disappointment that essentially brought the franchise to an early close.

