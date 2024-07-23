The Big Picture Guillermo del Toro surprises fans with hilarious cameos in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, showcasing his versatile acting skills and comedic timing.

Despite his serious film background, del Toro's turn as the McPoyle grandfather adds a quirky edge to the dark comedy series.

From playing eccentric characters in animation to live-action appearances, del Toro's growing list of cameos highlight his love for storytelling in various mediums.

Between critically acclaimed films like The Shape of Water and Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro has become regarded as one of the greatest living directors. While he's primarily known for his work behind the scenes, he's also ventured into acting, and he's unsurprisingly great at it, too. His roles have been mostly confined to brief cameos, but he's made the most of his limited screen time. Recently, he turned heads playing a shady criminal in Barry. Still, his most significant acting gig arguably came from his transformation into the goofy patriarch of the McPoyle family in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

If viewers missed out on this cameo on their first watch, don't worry, he's tough to spot. Del Toro plays against type in this role, shedding his familiar persona as an intellectual creative and instead channeling a bumbling buffoon. Not to mention he's also caked in makeup, sports a long gray beard, and is without his iconic glasses. While del Toro was only on the FX series for two episodes, he becomes a central character in the lore, further immortalized by the bizarre series of events that led him to showing up in the first place.

How Did Guillermo del Toro End Up in 'It's Always Sunny'?

Del Toro's projects mostly consist of dramas that veer into sci-fi and fantasy, so it was a shock to see such an esteemed creator take on such a ridiculous, over-the-top role. But, like most TV fanatics, even he couldn't get enough of the gang's antics. Fortunately, del Toro had a working relationship with It's Always Sunny star Charlie Day that made the process a little easier.

Day was cast in del Toro's 2013 blockbuster Pacific Rim, partly because del Toro loved the sitcom. Day specializes in playing naive fools, but del Toro saw more potential for the actor. In the film, Day plays an obsessive, yet brilliant scientist who finds himself in over his head, a far cry from It's Always Sunny's Charlie, who infamously can't read. Day knocked it out of the park, creating a character so beloved that he was one of the few actors to return for the sequel. In an interview with CBR, Day revealed that in exchange for the opportunity, del Toro only asked for a simple request: a role in It's Always Sunny.

Their deal eventually came to fruition in Season 8, Episode 3, titled "The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre," which chronicles the union between two of the series' most memorable antagonists, Maureen Ponderosa and Liam McPoyle. This episode stands out by adopting a horror motif, a genre that naturally aligns with del Toro's sensibilities as a filmmaker. He plays the role of the McPoyle grandfather, the man responsible for unleashing Liam, Ryan, and the rest of the disturbing family members into the world. Given his affinity for unsettling characters, del Toro is a perfect fit for the role; the McPoyles wouldn't feel out of place in Nightmare Alley's geek shows. His character is mainly utilized for a quick joke, yet his presence contributes to the episode's eerie undertone. Del Toro completely chews the scenery, mumbling gibberish, before delivering a hilarious improvised line that the crew just had to keep in.

Del Toro's character was such a hit with the crew that he returned for a Season 11 episode, "McPoyle vs. Ponderosa: The Trial of the Century," which continues the Season 8 storyline. Following the disastrous wedding, the McPoyles seek retribution against Bill Ponderosa and the gang, leading to a heated legal battle. But, of course, things go awry, resulting in utter chaos. In contrast to his previous appearance, where del Toro seemed to have some sort of creative input, here his character is primarily utilized as a plot device, delivering a bombshell that influences that case. He does bring a frantic energy that contributes to the episode's final act, but his impact is somewhat overshadowed by other guest stars such as Andrew Friedman as Uncle Jack and Reginald VelJohnson as the judge. Day and del Toro's continued friendship, with del Toro recently assisting Day with his directorial debut Fool's Paradise, leaves open the possibility of the character's return, hopefully catching fans off guard once again.

What are Some of Guillermo del Toro's Other Cameos?

While Guillermo del Toro's future appearances as Pappy McPoyle in It's Always Sunny remain uncertain, he has consistently shown a willingness to cameo on other shows and support fellow creators. His aforementioned role in Barry explores a different facet of his acting abilities, but the backstory echoes how he initially ended up joining the It's Always Sunny cast. Del Toro had been a vocal advocate for Barry throughout its run, enough to the point where he consistently bugged star Bill Hader about a potential role. In an interview with IndieWire, Hader revealed that he eventually gave in and assigned del Toro the role of a handler involved in a plot against the titular assassin. In Barry, he enters the story dressed in a trenchcoat, fedora, and cane, checking all the boxes of a stereotypical cartoon villain. Despite the complexity of his films, del Toro's brief acting career has been characterized by its lack of subtlety. While his performance lacks depth, he compensates with humor, acting as a welcome scene partner alongside Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank and Michael Irby as Cristobal.

Del Toro has made frequent appearances in live-action, but his true passion seems to lie in animation. In recent years, he's been a staunch supporter of the industry, challenging the notion that the medium should only cater to children, emphasizing its capacity for delivering powerful stories. His Oscar win for his take on Pinocchio serves as a compelling validation of his belief, as he continues to champion fellow artists within the field. He's appeared in minor roles in animated films that borrow and set themselves in Latin culture, like The Book of Life and Puss in Boots. In addition to directing a couch gag for "Treehouse of Horror XXIV," he also had a speaking cameo in The Simpsons Season 30 episode, "101 Mitigatons," appearing as himself, something he rarely does.

When not completely busy, del Toro also sets aside time to appear in his own projects. In his directorial debut, Cronos and the iconic Hellboy franchise, he took on small, non-speaking parts. Recently, he seems to have become more comfortable in front of the camera and microphone, playing Mario Muelas, a recurring character in the Tales of Arcadia franchise. Del Toro hasn't pursued acting extensively, but his passionate dedication to his craft makes anything he does worth paying attention to. Already an Academy Award winner for producing and directing, one might speculate whether he could also add a supporting acting award to his impressive list of achievements in the future.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

